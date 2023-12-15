The BMW iX all-electric luxury SUV has become slightly more expensive in the 2024 model year.

For the 2024 model year, the BMW iX xDrive50 starts at an MSRP of $87,100 (plus a $995 destination charge), which is some $3,000 more than the 2023MY. The top-of-the-line BMW iX M60 is also more expensive (by $2,600) and starts at $111,500.

Initially, we believed the cheaper, entry-level xDrive40 version sold in other markets would enter the U.S. this year after it was discovered on the EPA website. This version was first launched in Europe, where InsideEVs had an opportunity to take a test drive in 2022. But BMW has confirmed to us that the xDrive40 is not coming here after all; its presence among EPA ratings is a result of homologation in Canada where the xDrive40 has already been launched.

The other two versions—xDrive50 and M60—are already available in the U.S. and sell pretty well. All iXs are dual-motor all-wheel drive, although the higher the version, the more power, torque, and acceleration they offer.

Like in the case of the other BMW models, the import into the U.S. as well as the price tag (exceeding the $80,000 cap), disqualifies it from the eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 BMW iX xDrive50 20-inch $87,100 +$995 N/A $88,095 2024 BMW iX xDrive50 21-inch $88,050 +$995 N/A $89,045 2024 BMW iX xDrive50 22-inch $89,000 +$995 N/A $89,995 2024 BMW iX M60 21-inch $111,500 +$995 N/A $112,495 2024 BMW iX M60 22-inch $112,450 +$995 N/A $113,445

Battery and EPA Range

The BMW iX xDrive50 and BMW iX M60 are equipped with a 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery (106.3 kWh of usable capacity, up from 105.2 kWh that we saw previously).

What is odd in the new 2024 EPA range ratings is that they are the same for all wheel sizes, which is a bit strange and it wasn't like that in the case of the 2023 model year. However, we do not expect the same real-world range results for each wheel size.

The base BMW iX xDrive40 is rated at 217 miles of EPA Combined range. The 2024 BMW iX xDrive50 has an EPA range of 307 miles (compared to 305-324 miles previously). Meanwhile, the 2024 BMW iX M60 gets 296 miles (compared to 274-288 miles previously), which is an interesting increase of a few percent.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2024 BMW iX xDrive40 20-inch (Canada)

AWD 217 mi 2024 BMW iX xDrive40 21-inch (Canada)

AWD 217 mi 2024 BMW iX xDrive40 22-inch (Canada)

AWD 217 mi 2024 BMW iX xDrive50 20-inch AWD 111.5 307 mi 4.4 124 mph 2024 BMW iX xDrive50 21-inch AWD 111.5 307 mi 4.4 124 mph 2024 BMW iX xDrive50 22-inch AWD 111.5 307 mi 4.4 124 mph 2024 BMW iX M60 21-inch AWD 111.5 296 mi 3.6 130 mph 2024 BMW iX M60 22-inch AWD 111.5 296 mi 3.6 130 mph

2024 BMW iX EPA Energy Consumption

2024 BMW iX xDrive40 (Canada)

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 BMW iX xDrive40 with 20-inch wheels, is estimated at 86 MPGe or about 392 watt-hours per mile.

It's the least electron-hungry 2024 BMW iX version according to EPA, but as we will see later, only slightly better than the iX xDrive50 with a bigger battery.

As we noted previously, the results are surprisingly the same for all wheel sizes.

2024 BMW iX xDrive40 20-inch, 21-inch, 22-inch

2024 BMW iX xDrive40 :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 217 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi

2024 BMW iX xDrive50

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 BMW iX xDrive50 with 20-inch wheels, is estimated at 83 MPGe or about 406 watt-hours per mile. That's only 3.6% more than in the case of the 2024 BMW iX xDrive40.

When we compare this with the 2023 model year, it seems that the current result is a bit worse, but it's hard to say because there is no differentiation between wheel sizes:

2024 BMW iX xDrive50 20-inch, 21-inch, 22-inch

2024 BMW iX xDrive50 :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 307 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi

2024 BMW iX M60

The 2024 BMW iX M60 brings a positive change, as the energy consumption improved by about 4% to 80 MPGe or about 421 Wh/mile, translating into a slightly higher range.

2024 BMW iX M60 21-inch, 22-inch

2024 BMW iX M60 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 296 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi

78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi

Charging

In terms of charging, BMW says that the battery should be completely recharged within 12 hours, while 10-80% DC fast charging should take about half an hour.

It's worth noting that the car comes with two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at the Electrify America charging network.

