Continuing our overview of all-electric cars available in the United States, let's take a look at the 2023 BMW iX, which initially was available in xDrive50 version and more recently also in the sporty M60 version. In Europe, there is also an entry-level xDrive40 version.
The luxury SUV from Germany is one of the most interesting propositions for those who opt for comfort combined with high performance.
BMW equipped the iX with a 111.5-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, out of which 105.2 kWh is usable. That's enough to secure a range of roughly 300 miles on a single charge.
The official EPA combined range of the 2023 BMW iX xDrive50 is the same as in the 2022 model year - 305-324 miles, while the all-new M60 gets 274-288 miles:
- 2023 BMW iX xDrive50 20-inch: 324 miles (521 km)
- 2023 BMW iX xDrive50 21-inch: 305 miles (491 km)
- 2023 BMW iX xDrive50 22-inch: 315 miles (507 km)
- 2023 BMW iX M60 21-inch: 288 miles (463 km)
17 miles or 6 percent less than xDrive50 21-inch
- 2023 BMW iX M60 22-inch: 274 miles (441 km)
41 miles or 13 percent less than xDrive50 22-inch
Interestingly, there is a note in the EPA's documents that says that the combined range of the M60 22-inch version was voluntarily lowered from 291 miles (to 274 miles). It happens sometimes for a variety of reasons - in some cases, manufacturers state a lower value to have some margin ahead of the market launch, and later it's adjusted (in following model years). Let's recall that the EPA checks only some of the EVs in its laboratories, but in most cases, it relies on the manufacturer's applications.
Regardless of the reason, a number of 291 miles suggests that maybe the M60 does not lose much range, compared to the xDrive50 version, despite a much more powerful all-wheel-drive system (some 455 kilowatts over 385 kilowatts) that enables it to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds (vs. 4.4 seconds in the xDrive50).
Additionally, the EPA also released highway range ratings for the M60, which are slightly better than the combined range ratings and really close to 300 miles:
- 2023 BMW iX M60 21-inch: 296.1 miles (476.4 km)
8 miles or 2.8 percent more
- 2023 BMW iX M60 22-inch: 281.1 miles (452.3 km)
7 miles or 2.6 percent more
In terms of energy consumption, the EPA combined test cycle indicates around 400 watt-hours per mile in the case of the xDrive50, and up to 10 percent more in the case of the M60 version.
We gathered all the available data below:
2023 BMW iX xDrive50 20-inch
|2023 BMW iX xDrive50 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|324 miles (521 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)
86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)
87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)
2023 BMW iX xDrive50 21-inch
|2023 BMW iX xDrive50 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|305 miles (491 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi (252 Wh/km)
82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)
84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)
2023 BMW iX xDrive50 22-inch
|2023 BMW iX xDrive50 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|315 miles (507 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)
86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)
85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)
2023 BMW iX M60 21-inch
|2023 BMW iX M60 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|288 miles (463 km)
282.3 miles (454.2 km)
296.1 miles (476.4 km)
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km)
76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)
80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)
2023 BMW iX M60 22-inch
|2023 BMW iX M60 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|274 miles (441 km)
268.3 miles (431.7 km)
281.1 miles (452.3 km)
|Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 291 miles"
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)
77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km)
80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)
Prices
The BMW iX starts in the US from $85,095 (including destination charge) and is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.
The sporty M60 version is significantly more expensive, as the entry point is roughly $110,000. That's in the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and Tesla Model X's price bracket.
In 2022, BMW sold 5,665 iX in the US, which indicates that there is a relatively strong demand for electric luxury SUVs.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 BMW iX xDrive50 20-inch
|$84,100
|+$995
|$85,095
|2023 BMW iX xDrive50 21-inch
|$85,050
|+$995
|$86,045
|2023 BMW iX xDrive50 22-inch
|$86,000
|+$995
|$86,995
|2023 BMW iX M60 21-inch
|$108,900
|+$995
|$109,895
|2023 BMW iX M60 22-inch
|$109,750
|+$995
|$110,745
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2023 BMW iX xDrive50 20-inch
|AWD
|111.5
|324 mi
(521 km)
|4.4
|124 mph
(200 km/h)
|2023 BMW iX xDrive50 21-inch
|AWD
|111.5
|305 mi
(491 km)
|4.4
|124 mph
(200 km/h)
|2023 BMW iX xDrive50 22-inch
|AWD
|111.5
|315 mi
(507 km)
|4.4
|124 mph
(200 km/h)
|2023 BMW iX M60 21-inch
|AWD
|111.5
|288 mi
(463 km)
|3.6
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2023 BMW iX M60 22-inch
|AWD
|111.5
|274 mi
(441 km)
|3.6
|155 mph
(249 km/h)