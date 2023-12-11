The 2024 model year of the BMW i4 in the United States brings one new version (xDrive40), a slight price increase, and an EPA range boost to the entry-level eDrive35 version.

The BMW i4 lineup consists of four main versions (each in two wheel sizes): rear-wheel drive eDrive35 and eDrive40, all-wheel drive xDrive40 (the new one), and the performance, all-wheel drive M50.

The two first versions—eDrive35 and eDrive40—are $200 more expensive than in the 2023 model year and start at an MSRP of $52,200 and $57,300, respectively. The all-new, all-wheel drive xDrive40 starts at an MSRP of $61,600, which is $4,300 more than the RWD version. The switch from 18-inch to 19-inch wheels cost an additional $600.

The top-of-the-line M50 version got a $1,000 price increase to $69,700 (bigger wheels cost $2,500 more).

In all cases, the destination charge is $995, and there is no $7,500 federal tax credit, as the BMW i4 is an imported model, although there might be a chance to get the incentive through leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch $52,200 +$995 N/A $53,195 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch $52,800 +$995 N/A $53,795 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch $57,300 +$995 N/A $58,295 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch $57,900 +$995 N/A $58,895 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-inch $61,600 +$995 N/A $62,595 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 19-inch $62,200 +$995 N/A $63,195 2024 BMW i4 M50 19-inch $69,700 +$995 N/A $70,695 2024 BMW i4 M50 20-inch $72,200 +$995 N/A $73,195

*Note: the $7,500 federal tax credit might be available through leasing.

2024 BMW i4 EPA Range

The BMW i4 driving range varies significantly between the versions—from just 227 miles in the case of the M50 (20-inch wheels) to 307 miles in the case of the all-new, xDrive40 (18-inch wheels).

The biggest positive surprise is that the entry-level version equipped with the 70-kilowatt-hour battery pack is now rated at 276 miles (18-inch wheels), compared to 256 miles previously. The increase is a result of improved efficiency.

The EPA Combined range of the 2024 BMW i4 (vs. 2023MY):

i4 eDrive35 18-inch: 276 miles (up 20 miles or 7.8%)

i4 eDrive35 19-inch: 252 miles (up 17 miles or 7.2%)

[24 miles or 8.7% less than 18-inch wheels]

There are basically no changes to the i4 eDrive40 range rating (aside from one mile more range for the version with optional 19-inch wheels).

i4 eDrive40 18-inch: 301 miles (no change)

i4 eDrive40 19-inch: 283 miles (up 1 mile or 0.3%)

[18 miles or 6.0% less than 18-inch wheels]

The all-wheel drive xDrive40 is a bit of a surprise because, despite the more powerful dual-motor powertrain, it has more EPA range (307 miles) than the RWD version with 18-inch wheels—301 miles (that's not the case with 19-inch wheels, though).

i4 xDrive40 18-inch: 307 miles

i4 xDrive40 19-inch: 279 miles

[28 miles or 9.1% less than 18-inch wheels]

Finally, the sporty BMW i4 M50 has almost the same rating as before (the 19-inch wheel version has two fewer miles range than before). Of course, there is a huge range reduction with switching to the 20-inch wheels, exceeding 15%.

i4 M50 19-inch: 269 miles (down 2 miles or 0.7%)

i4 M50 20-inch: 227 miles (no change)

[42 miles or 15.6% less than 19-inch wheels]

2024 BMW i4 EPA Energy Consumption

Now, let's take a look at the energy consumption of all four versions of the car.

2024 BMW i4 eDrive35

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 decreased by about six percent, which is the main reason why the car has more range than in the 2023 model year.

The i4 eDrive35 with 18-inch wheels is rated at 120 MPGe or 281 watt-hours per mile, which is the best result in the entire lineup, thanks to a simple rear-wheel drive powertrain and smaller/lighter battery (about 70 kWh vs. about 84 kWh).

2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch

2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 276 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi

122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi

119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch

2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 252 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i4 eDrive40

The 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 is less efficient, due to a heavier battery (almost 84 kilowatt-hours according to the original data, provided in 2023) and a more powerful electric motor than in the case of the eDrive35. However, it has more range, because of the increased battery capacity.

2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch

2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 301 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi

109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi

108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch

2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 283 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi

99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i4 xDrive40

The 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 is an all-new version, so there is no comparison with the 2023 model year. The most interesting thing is that it has a very similar energy consumption rating to the rear-wheel drive eDrive40 version.

2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-inch

2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 307 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 19-inch

2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 279 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i4 M50

Finally, the BMW i4 M50 has about the same energy consumption compared to a year ago. Including charging losses, the car is rated at 95 MPGe or about 355 Wh/mi, which is 4.4% worse than the regular i4 xDrive40 with the same 19-inch wheels.

The biggest electron guzzler in the lineup happens to be the 20-inch wheel version, rated at 80 MPGe or about 421 Wh/mi, more typical for a large SUV.

2024 BMW i4 M50 19-inch

2024 BMW i4 M50 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 269 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i4 M50 20-inch

2024 BMW i4 M50 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 227 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i4 Specs

As we can see below, the eDrive40 version brings a bit more range and acceleration, as compared to the entry-level eDrive35.

The xDrive40 adds the front motor for the all-wheel drive and even better acceleration. Meanwhile, the M50 version sacrifices range for the best performance.

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch RWD 276 mi 5.8 118 mph 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch RWD 252 mi 5.8 118 mph 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch RWD 301 mi 5.4 118 mph 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch RWD 283 mi 5.4 118 mph 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-inch AWD 307 mi 4.9 124 mph 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 19-inch AWD 279 mi 4.9 124 mph 2024 BMW i4 M50 19-inch AWD 269 mi 3.7 130 mph 2024 BMW i4 M50 20-inch AWD 227 mi 3.7 130 mph

In terms of charging, BMW says that the battery should be completely recharged within 9-10 hours, while 10-80% DC fast charging should take about half an hour.

It's worth noting that the car comes with two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at the Electrify America charging network.