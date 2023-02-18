BMW expanded its i4 lineup in the United States with a new entry-level i4 eDrive35 version, which joined the existing i4 eDrive40 and sporty i4 M50.

In theory, that is great news, but the changes in prices and incentives actually worsened the competitive position of the BMW i4 in the US. In today's post, we will check the specs and prices.

The new BMW i4 eDrive35 does not have its official EPA combined range rating yet, but the German manufacturer says that we should expect up to 256 miles (412 km). The car is equipped with a 70.2-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and a 210-kilowatt (kW) electric motor (rear-wheel drive).

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35

The 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40, with 18-inch wheels, has the same EPA combined range of 301 miles (484 km), as the 2022 model year version. The eDrive40 has a bigger battery (83.9 kWh) and more power (250 kW) than the eDrive35. Interestingly, there is no info about the EPA combined range of the 19-inch wheel version, but we assume the same numbers as in 2022.

The performance-oriented BMW i4 M50 has an additional front motor for a total of 400 kW of power and an all-wheel-drive system. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.7 seconds, although at the expense of less range - 271 miles (436 km), or just 227 miles (365 km), when equipped with 20-inch wheels. The range numbers are basically the same as a year ago.

In terms of energy consumption, the eDrive40 18-inch version requires 309 watt-hours per mile (192 Wh/km) in the EPA combined test cycle, including charging losses. The switch to 19-inch wheels increases the total energy consumption to 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km), according to the EPA. A similar result was noted by the BMW i4 M50 19-inch version.

However, the top-of-the-line BMW i4 M50 20-inch is quite gluttonous with 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km).

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35

Not rated yet. Expect up to 256 miles (412 km) of range with 18-inch wheels or 235 miles (378 km) if equipped with 19-inch wheels.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch

2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 301 miles (484 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)

109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)

108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)

2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch

Not rated yet - numbers rewritten from the 2022 model year version.

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 282 miles (454 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

2023 BMW i4 M50 19-inch

2023 BMW i4 M50 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 271 miles (436 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

2023 BMW i4 M50 20-inch

2023 BMW i4 M50 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 227 miles (365 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

Prices

The biggest issue is the effective prices of the 2023 BMW i4, as the company increased prices of the eDrive40 version by $1,700 and the M50 by $2,800. Because the cars are imported from Europe, they are not eligible for $7,500 of the federal tax credit, which ultimately significantly changes the competitive position of the i4 in the US.

More than a year ago, customers could order a 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40-inch ($55,400), paying effectively $48,895 (deducting the federal tax credit and adding destination charge). Today, it would be $58,095. We are talking about a 19-percent difference.

Not only that, those who select the 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch, will have to pay $52,995 today (without any options), which is more than the BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch a year ago. Meanwhile, the M50 versions are now at around $70,000.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch $52,000 +$995 $52,995 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch $57,100 +$995 $58,095 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch $57,700 +$995 $58,695 2023 BMW i4 M50 19-inch $68,700 +$995 $69,695 2023 BMW i4 M50 20-inch $71,200 +$995 $72,195

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch RWD 70.2 256 mi*

(412 km) 5.8 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch RWD 83.9 301 mi

(484 km) 5.5 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch RWD 83.9 282 mi*

(454 km) 5.5 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2023 BMW i4 M50 19-inch AWD 83.9 271 mi

(436 km) 3.7 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2023 BMW i4 M50 20-inch AWD 83.9 227 mi

(365 km) 3.7 130 mph

(209 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values