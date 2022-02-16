The all-new BMW i4 (eDrive40 and M50 versions) has been officially listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, showing the range and efficiency numbers for two wheel sizes.

The EPA Combined range numbers are inline with BMW's announcement (see full report here):

BMW i4 eDrive40

18" wheels (225/50R18): 301 miles (484 km)

19" wheels (245/40R19 / 255/40R19): 282 miles (454 km)

18" wheels (225/50R18): 19" wheels (245/40R19 / 255/40R19): BMW i4 M50

19" wheels (245/40R19 / 255/40R19): 270 miles (434 km)

20" wheels (255/35R20 / 285/30R20): 227 miles (365 km)

New are the efficiency numbers (MPGe), which down below, we will compare to other electric models like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

The BMW i4 (all versions) is equipped with a 83.9 kWh battery (81.5 kWh net usable).

Unfortunately, the EPA's file shows only Combined range and does not include the City and Highway range.

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18"

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 301 mi (484 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)

109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)

108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 19"

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 19" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 282 mi (454 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

2022 BMW i4 M50 19"

2022 BMW i4 M50 19" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 270 mi (434 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

2022 BMW i4 M50 20"

2022 BMW i4 M50 20" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 227 mi (365 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

2022 BMW i4 basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18" RWD 83.9 301 mi

(484 km) 5.5 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 19" RWD 83.9 282 mi

(454 km) 5.5 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2022 BMW i4 M50 19" AWD 83.9 270 mi

(434 km) 3.7 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 BMW i4 M50 20" AWD 83.9 227 mi

(365 km) 3.7 130 mph

(209 km/h)

Range and efficiency comparison

If we compare the EPA efficiency of the BMW i4 with some of the other models, it turns out that it's a little bit thirsty (eDrive40 version) and well below average (M50 version).

We guess that the BMW i4 efficiency is affected by the necessity to adapt to the existing BMW 4-Series platform/body.

Due to a relatively big battery, the range appears to be good in the case of the eDrive40 version (282-301 miles), but the performance-oriented M50 with 20" wheels is low on the range scale (227 miles).