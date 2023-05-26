The entry-level BMW i4 eDrive35 version was recently officially listed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), revealing range and efficiency numbers.

The BMW i4 eDrive35, with standard 18-inch wheels, has an EPA Combined range of 256 miles (412 km), as expected by the manufacturer. The optional 19-inch wheels cut the range by 21 miles or 8.2 percent, which is quite a noticeable hit.

Let's recall that the eDrive35 version is equipped with a 70.2-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, compared to an 83.9-kWh battery in the eDrive40 version. The battery capacity is about 16 percent lower, so the 15 percent lower driving range (almost 17 percent in the case of 19-inch versions) does not surprise us.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, is 113 MPGe: 298 watt-hours per mile (185 Wh/km) in the case of the 18-inch version. Bigger wheels mean about 8 percent higher energy consumption.

As we can see, the use of a smaller (lighter) battery improves energy consumption compared to the eDrive40. See the BMW i4 eDrive40 EPA ratings here.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 256 miles (412 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km)
115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 235 miles (378 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)
107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)
102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

Besides the two rear-wheel drive eDrive35 and eDrive40 versions, there is also the performance-oriented, all-wheel drive BMW i4 M50 version, but this one sacrifices efficiency for performance.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch RWD 70.2 256 mi
(412 km)		 5.8 118 mph
(190 km/h)
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch RWD 70.2 235 mi
(378 km)		 5.8 118 mph
(190 km/h)
2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch RWD 83.9 301 mi
(484 km)		 5.5 118 mph
(190 km/h)
2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch RWD 83.9 282 mi
(454 km)		 5.5 118 mph
(190 km/h)
2023 BMW i4 M50 19-inch AWD 83.9 271 mi
(436 km)		 3.7 130 mph
(209 km/h)
2023 BMW i4 M50 20-inch AWD 83.9 227 mi
(365 km)		 3.7 130 mph
(209 km/h)

And here is a direct comparison of the BMW i4 eDrive35 and eDrive40 versions, which highlights the main differences.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch
[B]
Drive RWD   RWD
Battery 70.2 kWh -16.3% 83.9 kWh
EPA Range
Combined 256 mi
(412 km)		 -15% 301 mi
(484 km)
Specs
0-60 mph 5.8 s 5.5% 5.5 s
Top speed 118 mph
(190 km/h)		 0% 118 mph
(190 km/h)
Peak power 210 kW -16% 250 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km) 3.7% 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)
City 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) 5.5% 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)
Highway 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) 2.8% 108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)
Charging
AC On-board charger: 11 kW   On-board charger: 11 kW
Info: 0-100% SOC in 8 h and 15 min
DC Peak charging power: 180 kW
Info: 10-80% SOC in 32 min		   Peak charging power: 200 kW
Info: 10-80% SOC in 31 min
Prices
MSRP $52,000 -8.9% $57,100
Dest. Charge +$995   +$995
Tax Credit N/A   N/A
Effective Price $52,995 -8.8% $58,095

Prices

Because the BMW i4 is imported, there is currently no eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit incentive in the United States.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch $52,000 +$995 N/A $52,995
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch $52,600 +$995 N/A $53,595
2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch $57,100 +$995 N/A $58,095
2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch $57,700 +$995 N/A $58,695
2023 BMW i4 M50 19-inch $68,700 +$995 N/A $69,695
2023 BMW i4 M50 20-inch $71,200 +$995 N/A $72,195

