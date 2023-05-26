The entry-level BMW i4 eDrive35 version was recently officially listed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), revealing range and efficiency numbers.
The BMW i4 eDrive35, with standard 18-inch wheels, has an EPA Combined range of 256 miles (412 km), as expected by the manufacturer. The optional 19-inch wheels cut the range by 21 miles or 8.2 percent, which is quite a noticeable hit.
Let's recall that the eDrive35 version is equipped with a 70.2-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, compared to an 83.9-kWh battery in the eDrive40 version. The battery capacity is about 16 percent lower, so the 15 percent lower driving range (almost 17 percent in the case of 19-inch versions) does not surprise us.
Energy consumption, including charging losses, is 113 MPGe: 298 watt-hours per mile (185 Wh/km) in the case of the 18-inch version. Bigger wheels mean about 8 percent higher energy consumption.
As we can see, the use of a smaller (lighter) battery improves energy consumption compared to the eDrive40. See the BMW i4 eDrive40 EPA ratings here.
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|256 miles (412 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km)
115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|235 miles (378 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)
107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)
102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)
Besides the two rear-wheel drive eDrive35 and eDrive40 versions, there is also the performance-oriented, all-wheel drive BMW i4 M50 version, but this one sacrifices efficiency for performance.
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch
|RWD
|70.2
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.8
|118 mph
(190 km/h)
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch
|RWD
|70.2
|235 mi
(378 km)
|5.8
|118 mph
(190 km/h)
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch
|RWD
|83.9
|301 mi
(484 km)
|5.5
|118 mph
(190 km/h)
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch
|RWD
|83.9
|282 mi
(454 km)
|5.5
|118 mph
(190 km/h)
|2023 BMW i4 M50 19-inch
|AWD
|83.9
|271 mi
(436 km)
|3.7
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
|2023 BMW i4 M50 20-inch
|AWD
|83.9
|227 mi
(365 km)
|3.7
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
And here is a direct comparison of the BMW i4 eDrive35 and eDrive40 versions, which highlights the main differences.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|RWD
|Battery
|70.2 kWh
|-16.3%
|83.9 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|256 mi
(412 km)
|-15%
|301 mi
(484 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|5.8 s
|5.5%
|5.5 s
|Top speed
|118 mph
(190 km/h)
|0%
|118 mph
(190 km/h)
|Peak power
|210 kW
|-16%
|250 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km)
|3.7%
|109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)
|City
|115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
|5.5%
|109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)
|Highway
|111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)
|2.8%
|108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)
|Charging
|AC
|On-board charger: 11 kW
|On-board charger: 11 kW
Info: 0-100% SOC in 8 h and 15 min
|DC
|Peak charging power: 180 kW
Info: 10-80% SOC in 32 min
|Peak charging power: 200 kW
Info: 10-80% SOC in 31 min
|Prices
|MSRP
|$52,000
|-8.9%
|$57,100
|Dest. Charge
|+$995
|+$995
|Tax Credit
|N/A
|N/A
|Effective Price
|$52,995
|-8.8%
|$58,095
Prices
Because the BMW i4 is imported, there is currently no eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit incentive in the United States.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch
|$52,000
|+$995
|N/A
|$52,995
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch
|$52,600
|+$995
|N/A
|$53,595
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch
|$57,100
|+$995
|N/A
|$58,095
|2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch
|$57,700
|+$995
|N/A
|$58,695
|2023 BMW i4 M50 19-inch
|$68,700
|+$995
|N/A
|$69,695
|2023 BMW i4 M50 20-inch
|$71,200
|+$995
|N/A
|$72,195