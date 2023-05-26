The entry-level BMW i4 eDrive35 version was recently officially listed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), revealing range and efficiency numbers.

The BMW i4 eDrive35, with standard 18-inch wheels, has an EPA Combined range of 256 miles (412 km), as expected by the manufacturer. The optional 19-inch wheels cut the range by 21 miles or 8.2 percent, which is quite a noticeable hit.

Let's recall that the eDrive35 version is equipped with a 70.2-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, compared to an 83.9-kWh battery in the eDrive40 version. The battery capacity is about 16 percent lower, so the 15 percent lower driving range (almost 17 percent in the case of 19-inch versions) does not surprise us.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, is 113 MPGe: 298 watt-hours per mile (185 Wh/km) in the case of the 18-inch version. Bigger wheels mean about 8 percent higher energy consumption.

As we can see, the use of a smaller (lighter) battery improves energy consumption compared to the eDrive40. See the BMW i4 eDrive40 EPA ratings here.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 256 miles (412 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km)

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 235 miles (378 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

Besides the two rear-wheel drive eDrive35 and eDrive40 versions, there is also the performance-oriented, all-wheel drive BMW i4 M50 version, but this one sacrifices efficiency for performance.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch RWD 70.2 256 mi

(412 km) 5.8 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-inch RWD 70.2 235 mi

(378 km) 5.8 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch RWD 83.9 301 mi

(484 km) 5.5 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-inch RWD 83.9 282 mi

(454 km) 5.5 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2023 BMW i4 M50 19-inch AWD 83.9 271 mi

(436 km) 3.7 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2023 BMW i4 M50 20-inch AWD 83.9 227 mi

(365 km) 3.7 130 mph

(209 km/h)

And here is a direct comparison of the BMW i4 eDrive35 and eDrive40 versions, which highlights the main differences.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-inch

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-inch

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 70.2 kWh -16.3% 83.9 kWh EPA Range Combined 256 mi

(412 km) -15% 301 mi

(484 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.8 s 5.5% 5.5 s Top speed 118 mph

(190 km/h) 0% 118 mph

(190 km/h) Peak power 210 kW -16% 250 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km) 3.7% 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km) City 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) 5.5% 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km) Highway 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) 2.8% 108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW On-board charger: 11 kW

Info: 0-100% SOC in 8 h and 15 min DC Peak charging power: 180 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in 32 min Peak charging power: 200 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in 31 min Prices MSRP $52,000 -8.9% $57,100 Dest. Charge +$995 +$995 Tax Credit N/A N/A Effective Price $52,995 -8.8% $58,095

Prices

Because the BMW i4 is imported, there is currently no eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit incentive in the United States.