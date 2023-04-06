The BMW Group (BMW and Mini) reports 89,750 vehicle sales in the United States during the first quarter of 2023 (up 11 percent year-over-year).

BMW: 82,466 (up 12% year-over-year)

Mini: 7,284 (up 6% year-over-year)

Total: 89,750 (up 11% year-over-year)

According to the German manufacturer, deliveries of BMW battery electric vehicles (BEV) in Q1 amounted to 6,588 (compared to probably just a few hundred units a year ago). That's about 8 percent of the total volume.

The brand reports that its total plug-in vehicle sales reached nearly 17 percent, which would be roughly 14,000 units. Out of that, nearly 9 percent or roughly 7,400 would be PHEVs.

Unfortunately, the numbers for the Mini brand are not available.

BMW BEV sales: 6,588

Mini BEV sales: N/A

For reference, in 2022, the BMW brand sold in the US more than 15,000 all-electric cars.

Gallery: 2022 BMW iX

125 Photos

In terms of models, BMW offers in the US three all-electric cars - the i4 and iX (launched in March) and the i7 (launched in late 2022). The i3 has been retired. Before the end of this year, BMW intends to launch also the BMW i5 model.

On top of that, there are plug-in hybrids: X5 xDrive45e, BMW 330e, and BMW 530e plus the XM, which "recently begun arriving in showrooms"."

The company reveals that the BMW iX sales in Q1 amounted to 2,351, but remains silent about the other results (other plug-in models are counted together with non-rechargeable versions). Cumulatively, iX sales exceeded 8,000.

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America said:

“We are happy to report that the momentum of 2022 has carried over into the start of 2023. And we are confident that sales of our fully electric vehicles will only grow as our lineup expands. All the while we will continue to offer the variety of drivetrains that U.S. consumers want. From electric and hybrid, to our U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles, incredible sedans, and new products from BMW M, we are well positioned for a great year.”

On top of that comes the Mini brand and its plug-in hybrid Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 and all-electric Mini CooperSE, but once again, without any info about its sales results.