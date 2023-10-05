The BMW Group (BMW and Mini) reports 91,849 vehicle sales in the United States during the third quarter of 2023 (up eight percent year-over-year).

Results last quarter and year-to-date:

BMW sales: 83,949 (up 8%) and 254,363 (up 10%)

Mini sales: 7,900 (up 10%) and 22,769 (up 19%)

Total sales: 91,849 (up 8%) and 277,132 (up 11%)

For us, the most important thing is how quickly the company is increasing all-electric car sales.

BMW battery-electric vehicles (BEV) sales - currently i4, i7, and iX models - in Q3 amounted to 13,079, which is 202 percent more than a year ago and a new quarterly record.

Besides the total number, the key factor is the BEV share of 15.6 percent of the brand's total volume (also a new record).

BMW reports that the iX sales amounted to 5,541, which is a pretty decent number for a large, premium SUV. It also means that the other two models (i4 and i7) noted a combined sales of 7,538.

BMW BEV sales in Q3'2023 (YOY change):

BMW i4: N/A

BMW i7: N/A

BMW iX: 5,541 (up 221%)

other (i4, i7): 7,538

other (i4, i7): 7,538 Total: 13,079 (up 202%) and 15.6% share

Unfortunately, the numbers for the Mini brand are not available.

BMW BEV sales in the US - Q3 2023

* some 2022 data (Q1 and Q2) estimated

So far this year, BMW brand sold in the US over 31,000 fully electric vehicles (five times more than a year ago), which is 12.2 percent of the total volume.

BMW BEV sales in Q1-Q3'2023 (YOY change):

BMW i4: N/A

BMW i7: N/A

BMW iX: 12,027 (up 281%)

other (i4, i7): 19,016

other (i4, i7): 19,016 Total: 31,043 (up 438%) and 12.2% share

For reference, in 2022, the BMW brand sold in the US more than 15,000 all-electric cars.

BMW's all-electric car sales results are expected to further increase, as there are new versions of existing models and new models in the pipeline. The company recently confirmed that the BMW i5 will begin arriving in US showrooms in the fourth quarter.

The BMW Group does not report plug-in hybrid car sales, as well as BEV/PHEV results for the Mini brand (plug-in hybrid Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 and all-electric Mini Cooper SE), so those are not included in this report.