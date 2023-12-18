The all-new, performance-oriented Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV enters the U.S. market with a relatively low EPA range rating.

According to the recently released data, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV, equipped with a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery and 21-inch wheels, gets only 235 miles of EPA Combined range.

It's a disappointing result, especially for a vehicle with a six-digit price tag, and compared to some of the other premium SUV models, which are often either more efficient or equipped with a bigger battery.

For reference, the regular 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV models (equipped with 19-inch wheels) were rated at 253-279 miles of EPA Combined range, according to the manufacturer. The 2024 model year results are not yet available.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Mercedes AMG EQE SUV with 21-inch wheels, is estimated at 74 MPGe or about 455 watt-hours per mile.

2024 Mercedes AMG EQE SUV 21-inch

2024 Mercedes AMG EQE SUV 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 235 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi

77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi

The strongest point of the AMG version is its higher power output, which allows it to achieve 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.4 seconds. Nonetheless, the BMW iX M60 can do it as well (3.6 seconds) and gets almost 300 miles of range.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 19-inch RWD 90.6 279 mi* 6.3 2023 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 19-inch AWD 90.6 253 mi* 6.2 2023 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 19-inch AWD 90.6 269 mi* 4.6 2024 Mercedes AMG EQE SUV 21-inch AWD 90.6 235 mi 3.4

* EPA-estimated range, according to the manufacturer's website

Pricing

In terms of pricing, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV starts at an MSRP of $109,300 (plus a $1,150 destination charge). The vehicle does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 19-inch $77,900 +$1,150 N/A $79,050 2023 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 19-inch $77,900 +$1,150 N/A $79,050 2023 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 19-inch $89,500 +$1,150 N/A $90,650 2024 Mercedes AMG EQE SUV 21-inch $109,300 +$1,150 N/A $110,450

It's worth noting that the car comes with two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at the Electrify America charging network.

DC fast charging from 10 to 80% state-of-charge is expected to take slightly over half an hour, at up to 170 kilowatts.

