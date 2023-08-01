The all-electric 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is now available to order at the German brand’s dealerships across the United States with a starting price of $110,450, including the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.

Unveiled back in October 2022 alongside the non-AMG variants of the battery-powered SUV, the 2024 model of the performance marque’s first-ever electric crossover includes a healthy list of standard features such as the AMG Ride Control+ air suspension setup with adaptive damping, active rear-axle steering, Digital Light headlamps with projections, and the German’s brand MBUX so-called Hyperscreen which includes a 12.3-inch driver display, a 17.7-inch central display, and a 12.3-inch passenger display.

Nappa leather upholstery is also part of the standard package, as is the Burmester 3D surround sound system and the panoramic sunroof.

The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is powered by a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – offering all-wheel drive and an output of 617 horsepower, while the torque figure sits at 701 pound-feet (950 Newton-meters). However, the Affalterbach-based performance brand offers an optional package called AMG Dynamic Plus which offers an extra 60 hp and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) of torque for short periods of time, upping the figures to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).

Drawing energy from a 90.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack nestled in the floor, the souped-up electric SUV can sprint from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 149 mph (239 kilometers per hour).

Besides the standard trim level and a handful of optional features packs, Mercedes-Benz also offers the Pinnacle trim, which starts at $113,750 (including destination charge). This includes everything from the standard variant and adds augmented video for navigation, a head-up display with AMG-specific concept, four-zone climate control, active ambient lighting, the Advanced USB package (which comes with more ports that also offer more power), animated AMG logo projectors in the front doors, and the so-called Air Balance feature, which can clean the air inside the cabin using charcoal filters and ionization, as well as offering a fragrance atomizer to change the smell in the cabin, as per Mercedes.