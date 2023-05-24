The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is one of the latest all-electric models available in the United States. Not only that, it's locally produced in Alabama, alongside the EQS SUV.

Currently, there are three versions of the Mercedes-Benz EQE in the US - the entry-level, rear-wheel drive EQE 350+ SUV, and two all-wheel drive versions - EQE 350 4Matic SUV and EQE 500 4Matic SUV. In the future, there will also be a performance-oriented AMG version.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV

Prices of the EQE SUV start at an MSRP of $77,900 (plus a $1,150 destination charge), and this price concerns both the EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 350 4Matic SUV. The more powerful EQE 500 4Matic SUV is $11,600 more expensive.

Interestingly, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit (at least, it's not officially listed), despite it being locally produced and some versions being under the $80,000 price cap. Maybe something will change in this matter if Mercedes-Benz will comply with additional battery cell/battery material production requirements.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV

$77,900 +$1,150 N/A $79,050 2023 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV

$77,900 +$1,150 N/A $79,050 2023 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV

$89,500 +$1,150 N/A $90,650

Those prices are similar/or slightly higher than in the case of the EQE Sedan, which means that customers can flexibly decide whether they prefer a sedan or SUV body style. On the other hand, the price difference to the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is quite significant - a matter of $26,500-$36,450, depending on which version we compare (see EQS SUV details here).

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is promised to enter the US market in Spring 2023 (none was sold in Q1), although the company's website does not allow building configurations yet.

Basic specs

All of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUVs are equipped with a 90.6-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery (just like the EQE Sedan).

The EPA-estimated range, according to the manufacturer, varies from 253 to 279 miles, but the ratings are not yet available on the EPA website.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 19-inch RWD 90.6 279 mi*

(449 km) 2023 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 19-inch AWD 90.6 253 mi*

(407 km) 2023 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 19-inch AWD 90.6 269 mi*

(433 km)

* EPA-estimated range, according to the manufacturer; we assume 19-inch wheels are standard

Power output is 215 kilowatts (kW) in the case of the EQE 350+ SUV and EQE 350 4Matic SUV, while the EQE 500 4Matic SUV had a peak output of 300 kilowatts.

It's worth noting that earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz introduced a new performance acceleration on-demand upgrade, as a subscription service, which improves the acceleration of the EQS 450 4Matic, EQS 450 4Matic SUV, EQE 350 4Matic, EQE SUV 4Matic SUV.

In the case of the EQE 350 4Matic SUV, the 0-60 mph time is reduced by 1.0 seconds from 6.2 to 5.2, at an expense of $60/month, $600/year, or $1,950 for a lifetime of the vehicle.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

47 Photos

Charging

All of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE versions are equipped with a 9.6-kW onboard charger, which is promised to recharge the battery from 10 to 100 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) in 10.5 hours.

Regarding DC fast charging, 10-80 percent SOC recharge is possible in 32 minutes at up to 170 kilowatts of power.

As in the case of some of the other electric Mercedes-Benz, the manufacturer - in partnership with Electrify America - provides the EQE SUV with a two-year, unlimited number of 30-minute DC fast charging sessions.

EQE SUV Vs. EQS SUV

If we compare the EQE SUV with its more luxurious EQS SUV cousin, it will turn out that it's about a quarter less expensive. However, it has also a smaller battery, a lower expected EPA range, and less power.

Charging-wise, the results are basically the same - the onboard charger has the same power, while the DC fast charging peaks at 170-kW, compared to 200-kW in the EQS (due to a larger battery).

Here are the rear-wheel drive versions of both models:

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2023 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 19-inch

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2023 Mercedes EQS 450+ SUV (RWD; 20-inch)

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 90.6 kWh -16.4% 108.4 kWh EPA Range Combined 279 mi*

(449 km) -8.5% 305 mi

(491 km) Specs 0-60 mph 6.5 s Peak power 215 kW -18.9% 265 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km) City 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km) Highway 83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi (252 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 9.6 kW

Info: 10-100% SOC in 10.5 h On-board charger: 9.6 kW

Info: 0-100% SOC in 12.5 h DC Peak charging power: 170 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in 32 min Peak charging power: 200 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in 31 min Prices MSRP $77,900 -25.4% $104,400 Dest. Charge +$1,150 +$1,150 Tax Credit N/A N/A Effective Price $79,050 -25.1% $105,550

And all-wheel drive version of both models, compared side-by-side: