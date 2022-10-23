With plenty of clever tech, a luxurious interior, and a 341-mile claimed WLTP range, there's a lot to like about the recently revealed Mercedes EQE SUV. We had the chance to get up close and personal with the EQE SUV following its global debut in Paris. The above video shows an EQE 500 4Matic SUV, which features a dual-motor powertrain capable of producing 536 hp. The vehicle in question is fully-loaded with 21" alloys, a panoramic roof, and a Hyperscreen interior.

As well as the AWD 500 4Matic mentioned above, a RWD base version of the EQE SUV will also be available. Dubbed the EQE 350+, it produces 288 hp and can go from 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds. Meanwhile, the EQE SUV 350 4Matic is a cheaper alternative to the more powerful 500 4Matic for those who need AWD. It gets similar range to the 500 but has significantly less power (288 hp vs 536 hp).

Finally, the EQE 53 SUV sits at the top of the lineup and is the only AMG version available. With the AMG Dynamic Plus pack equipped, it produces a hefty 677 hp and can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. Furthermore, it has a top speed of 149 mph (every other version of the EQE SUV is limited to 130 mph). For a closer look at the 53 check out the below video.

Interested in finding out what distinguishes the EQE 53 from the standard version, aside from the power difference? Watch the below video for all you need to know.

The EQE SUV will go on sale in America at some stage next year, with pricing currently unknown. However, we would expect a starting point in the region of $75k, placing it slightly under the BMW iX and Polestar 3 as both get AWD as standard.