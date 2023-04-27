In November 2022, Mercedes-Benz USA announced plans to offer performance upgrades as subscription services for its EQE and EQS sedans and SUVs.

Now, the automaker has finalized details on its "Acceleration Increase On-Demand" upgrade, which comes with a choice of one-time purchase for the lifetime of vehicle or flexibility of monthly and yearly options.

The performance upgrade is optionally available as an Over-the-Air (OTA) update available to Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic and Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic Sedan and SUV customers in the United States and Canada. It essentially raises the vehicle's output by 60 horsepower in the EQE and 80 horsepower in the EQS, improving acceleration from zero to 60 miles per hour by as much as a full second.

More specifically, the output of Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic models is boosted from 288 hp to 348 hp, shortening the 0-60 mph acceleration time by a full second to 5.2 seconds in the SUV and by 0.9 seconds to 5.1 seconds in the Sedan.

On Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic models, the output gains 80 hp for a total of 435 hp, enabling a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds in the SUV (a gain of 0.9 seconds) and 4.5 seconds in the Sedan (a gain of 0.8 seconds).

Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS sedans

It's worth noting that these performance enhancements are achieved without impacting the vehicles' electric range, according to Mercedes-Benz.

For eligible EQE models, the upgrade costs $1,950 for the lifetime of the vehicle or $60 per month/$600 per year. For the EQS, the upgrade will set owners back $2,950 for the lifetime of the vehicle or $90 per month/$900 per year. Interestingly, the annual subscription prices are lower than the $1,200 rate initially announced last year for all models.

Owners of eligible Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS Sedan and SUV models can download the upgrade from the Mercedes me connect Store at shop.mbusa.com. The automaker offers the choice of a one-time purchase for the lifetime of the vehicle or the flexibility of monthly and yearly options.

Thanks to Over-the-Air (OTA) integration, the Acceleration Increase On-Demand upgrade doesn't require a trip to a dealership.

Besides the performance upgrade, the Mercedes me connect Store includes a variety of On-Demand enhancements, including Beginner Driver and Valet Service Modes, AMG Track Pace, Navigation and expanded Navigation features, Remote Engine Start, and more.

More features will be added to the store in the months ahead, but Mercedes-Benz promises it will not offer hardwired, standard features – such as heated seats – as digital extras.