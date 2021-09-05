Mercedes-Benz has just revealed its second purpose-built electric sedan, the EQE, to sit below the EQS flagship in its lineup of EQ-branded EVs. The EQE is very similar in design to the EQS (even though the first is a sedan and the second is actually a hatchback), both inside and out, but the former is a bit smaller, lighter and more affordable.

In terms of size, the EQE sits on a 122.9-inch (3.12-meter) wheelbase, while the EQS has a wheelbase of 126.4 inches (3.21 meters), so there’s about a 4-inch (10 cm) difference. Official curb weight has not yet been confirmed for the EQE, but it won’t be significantly lighter than the EQS, which weighs 5,302 pounds (2,405 kg) in a similar single-motor configuration.

Some of the weight saving for the EQE will undoubtedly come from the smaller battery compared to that of the EQS, which is currently only available with a 107.8 kWh pack (regardless if you go for the EQS 450+ or the 580 4Matic). In the EQE, which was only shown in EQE 350 spec, Mercedes went for a 90.6 kWh battery that grants the vehicle a WLTP range of 660 km (410 miles), down on the EQS 450+, which is rated at 770 km (478 miles).

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350

12 Photos

The EQE 350 is powered by a single rear-mounted permanently-excited synchronous electric motor whose output is 288 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 newton-meters), it sprints to sixty in 5.6 seconds and tops out at 130 mph (210 km/h). The quickest you can charge it from 10 to 80 percent is in 31 minutes, at a maximum 110 kW, or from 10 to 100 percent in 9.5 hours via a 7.7 kW wallbox.

You don’t miss out on much luxury or equipment in the EQE compared to the EQS. The two vehicles interiors look almost identical at a glance. That’s because aside from slightly different twitter grilles and reshaped door cards, you can’t really tell them apart.

The EQE can even be had with the same 56-inch Hyperscreen setup that is comprised of three different curving screens. It also has the Augmented Video feature for navigation and whereas in the EQS you can have all four doors open automatically, in the EQE you can only specify this for the front doors.

It comes as standard with a 12.8-inch infotainment screen running MBUX, it has keyless go and start, full LED headlights, 64-color mood lighting, Burmester sound system, self-parking, fingerprint sensor, panoramic sunroof and 19-inch wheels. Notable options include the Hyperscreen, the enhanced Driver Assistance Package, a HEPA filter for the climate system, air suspension, surround-view camera system, head-up display, four-zone climate control and two levels of rear-wheel steering (4.5- or 10-degree) and separate interior and exterior AMG packs.

Mercedes lists this vehicles main rivals as the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, Audi E-Tron GT, Lucid Air and BMW i4. Pricing for the EQE has not yet been announced, and we’re pretty sure the 350 won’t be the only version available - expect to see dual-motor and AMG variants later down the line.