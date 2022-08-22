Tesla has begun rolling out an early release of FSD Beta version 10.69 over the weekend to the first batch of testers and announced a significant price hike for the self-driving software option.

In a post on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the price increase will be active for customers ordering the Full Self-Driving package starting on September 5 once update 10.69.2 will have fully rolled out.

"After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th. Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later."

That is 25 percent price increase seeing as FSD currently costs $12,000 in the United States. The new update appears very consistent judging by the release notes, bringing a number of improvements related to driving smoothness, lane centering and changing, unprotected left turns, protected right turns, false slowdowns, creeping for visibility at intersections, speed when entering highways, identification of red light runners and much more.

Tesla also notes that it has upgraded to a new two-stage architecture that enables improved velocity estimates for far away crossing vehicles by 20 percent, while using one-tenth of the compute.

As Elon Musk announced last week, Tesla will roll out FSD Beta 10.69 in phases because the update brings "many major code changes."

Over the weekend, Tesla released the 10.69 update to around 1,000 Beta testers, with full deployment expected in the next several weeks after the automaker takes note of all the feedback it receives in the initial release to the small pool of testers.

Tesla plans to release a wider v10.69.1 to about 10,000 more Beta testers later this week, with v10.69.2 to be pushed to all FSD Beta participants by September 5 when the price increase kicks in for new orders.

For customers who want to get a taste of FSD but aren't quite ready to spend $15,000, Tesla also brought back Enhanced Autopilot. The ADAS system now costs $6,000 in the United States.

Now check out how Tesla's FSD Beta 10.69 works in the videos embedded to this article courtesy of Chuck Cook, including the unprotected left turn scenario.

FSD Beta 10.69 release notes: