If you follow Tesla, you're almost certain to remember Enhanced Autopilot. In fact, there was a time not long ago when reporting on Tesla's Autopilot was confusing due to the different versions, their cost, and their specific features, not to mention the brand's Full Self-Driving Capability.

Some Tesla fans in the US have made it clear that they're not willing to drop $12,000 on the Full Self-Driving Capability package, especially before it's ready for the mainstream. However, they'd appreciate having some of the most important features, which don't come as part of the free version of Autopilot that's standard in all Tesla's vehicles. It would also arguably make Tesla's fleet safer if the additional features were available to all owners at a more reasonable price.

News just recently broke that Tesla has introduced Enhanced Autopilot as an option in Australia and New Zealand. Keep in mind that while Tesla owners on our shores are testing FSD Beta, the program isn't yet available in other parts of the world, and it may be a long time before FSD Beta launches in global markets. Enhanced Autopilot gives owners a sample of what's to come with FSD ahead of its launch.

When the news broke, vocal Tesla fan and owner Trevor "Trev" Page – founder and former owner of Tesla Owners Online – quoted an article about the new feature that's newly available in the land down under. He suggested that Tesla bring it back for everyone. Page explained that FSD is pricey "for what you get." He believes Tesla should offer Enhanced Autopilot as the initial upgrade from the free Basic Autopilot, with Full Self-Driving being a step up from the enhanced version.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk replied, "Ok." Clearly, this means Musk agrees with Page's suggestion, though we have no idea when or if anything will happen. Musk didn't add any additional information.

Tesla used to offer Enhanced Autopilot at a cost before it launched the FSD Beta program. However, it moved to provide a free version of "Basic Autopilot" in all new cars, and Enhanced Autopilot became unavailable in the US. It's important to note that Enhanced Autopilot is still an option in China and Europe.

What do you get with Enhanced Autopilot that doesn't come standard as part of Basic Autopilot?

Enhanced Autopilot adds Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot feature, which allows the car to enter and exit the freeway and make its own lane changes accordingly. It also includes Tesla's Autopark and Summon features.

Graduating to FSD adds Tesla's Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. FSD Beta testers are currently testing the final feature – Autosteer on City Streets – which will arguably make FSD "feature complete."

Do you think Musk will follow through? If so, what would be a reasonable price for Enhanced Autopilot, and will it encourage people to eventually drop $12,000 on FSD? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.