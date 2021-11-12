Tesla doesn't advertise, at least not in the traditional sense. It also doesn't really offer any deals on its cars, and its popular Referral Program has come to an end. However, this doesn't mean Tesla doesn't constantly shift demand in a number of ways.

Tesla is now offering free Enhanced Autopilot in China, but only for new customers who had their Model 3 or Model Y vehicle delivered by Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The free trial of the advanced driver-assist system may work to convince Tesla owners in China to pony up for Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) after the 30-day window is up. Even if they're not interested in paying for EAP, at least they'll have an opportunity to experience it and share it with their friends, family, and perhaps even the media.

For those unaware – especially since the whole Autopilot vs. Enhanced Autopilot vs. Navigate on Autopilot vs. Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta can get pretty confusing – the "enhanced" version of Tesla Autopilot has extras, such as Summon, Autopark, Auto Lane Change, and, most importantly, Navigate on Autopilot.

While this offer doesn't include Tesla's FSD Beta, which isn't yet available outside the US, it will give Tesla owners in China the closest example of similar features. FSD Beta also adds the beta version of "Autosteer on City Streets."

Why November 11? According to our friends at Teslarati, the date is a holiday in China referred to as Singles Day. Essentially, it's the opposite of Valentine's Day.

Apparently, Singles Day, which falls on 11/11, is a popular online shopping day in China and abroad, much like Black Friday or Cyber Monday in the States. It seems people did a lot of online shopping in China on Tesla's site around the holiday, as the base Model Y Standard Range is now sold out for 2021.