Tesla owner, investor, and unofficial brand ambassador Andy Slye doesn't shy away from controversy. If he has an opinion, he puts it out there, even if it might upset fellow Tesla supporters. He recently tweeted his issues with Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta rollout, and it clearly upset some folks, though now he admits he was wrong.

Slye still doesn't have access to FSD Beta. However, he paid for it long ago, he's been supporting Tesla for years, and he believes (or at least believed) people like him should probably have gotten the opportunity to experience the technology ahead of others.

Does Slye think he's special? No. That's not the point here. Instead, he was just suggesting that "maybe Tesla should release it to the earliest buyers of FSD who have been the most supportive customers over the years."

Click the tweets above to see a much longer thread from Slye, which is followed by many replies that call him out for his take. While there were some pretty harsh words from some folks, the overall gist is that Tesla's "Autosteer on City Streets" is a work in progress and it would be dangerous to put in the hands of an inattentive or unsafe driver.

Slye has been unable to get his Tesla Safety Score above 97, so he still can't get the technology update. He points out that it needs to be made abundantly clear that FSD Beta is really just Autosteer on City Streets. Tesla's website has said for years that the feature is coming soon, however, it just started releasing it to beta testers when the whole FSD Beta program started.

The popular Tesla YouTube influencer was finally able to experience FSD Beta (Autosteer on City Streets). He met with a friend who's a beta tester. They took the car to a downtown area to check out the tech and determine if it's really ready to roll out to the entire fleet.

The topics and timestamps are as follows:

0:00 Tesla FSD Beta Intro

1:37 First Drive Part 1

3:33 Sponsor

4:51 First Drive Part 2

While there's a whole lot to digest in Andy's video above, needless to say, he completely agrees that the tech definitely needs a safe and attentive driver behind the wheel. It's not ready for prime time. Regardless of all of the "amazing" videos you've watched that have "zero disengagements" and "perfect execution," that's not reality. We've seen on numerous occasions that FSD Beta can get very confused and dangerous while autosteering on city streets.

On the flip side, it seems to work quite well on the highway, as well as in select areas and specific situations. However, it's not consistent. Slye is impressed with the improvements Tesla has made, but it has a long way to go.