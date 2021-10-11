Tesla fans and owners have been talking about "the button" for many months now. This is because Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised a button in an earlier update that would allow owners to request Full Self-Driving Beta, provided they paid for it. However, the button never came, until very recently.

Once the button arrived, it didn't mean all folks who paid for FSD Beta would get it right away. Instead, Tesla initiated a Safety Score system to determine which owners would get the feature first. Later, Musk confirmed that Tesla owners with a perfect score of 100 out of 100 would get the update on Friday night, October 8, 2021. Depending on how things progress, Musk said people with a 99, 98, etc. would begin to get the update after a number of days.

After posting the above tweet, and sadly, after October 8 had already passed, Musk replied to his own tweet citing "last minute concerns." At that point, he said the rollout would likely happen Sunday or Monday. While his early promises didn't materialize, he took to Twitter to announce that the release did begin early this morning.

After Musk tweeted, many owners replied saying they had a score of 100 but didn't get the update. As you can see from the tweet, Musk says it is a 100/100 score over 100 miles. People seemed confused and were asking if there were any other parameters or reasons they may not yet have received the update.

Meanwhile, others started to get the update and share the information on social media, though some of the first tweets we saw were from people who were already FSD Beta testers prior to the Safety Score system.

It seems Tesla is using the same release it has for previous updates:

“Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention on the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited BEta only if you will pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.”

Musk didn't reply to questions or provide a number of exactly how many Tesla owners earned a score of 100 and will be getting the update. This is a developing story. As the day unfolds, we'll all probably have a better idea of what's happening. In the meantime, we've included the first few FSD Beta 10.2 videos below: