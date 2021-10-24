One of our favorite YouTube influencers Ryan Shaw is a Tesla owner, but he doesn't have Full Self-Driving Beta. Fortunately, he has a friend with a Model Y who earned a perfect 100 out of 100 Tesla Safety Score and now has the beta software activated in the electric crossover.

We learned not long ago that the early group of Tesla FSD Beta testers were under some sort of NDA. However, CEO Elon Musk said there's really no need for an NDA, and Tesla eliminated it. Now, it seems if a beta tester lets someone else drive their car to test out the technology, and that person makes a video about it, Tesla can't really come after them for breaking an NDA. However, that's not to say the company can't take away beta access if the driver or others use the technology improperly.

With all of that said, Shaw finally got a chance to experience FSD Beta for the first time. Before he sets out, he makes it clear that while he'll probably be impressed with the technology at times, he'll also probably be uneasy or even scared at other times. This is the perfect recipe to provide an honest review of what the advanced driver-assist system is like, how well it works, and where it still needs to improve.

As you'll quickly learn by watching the video, Shaw was correct in his forecast of how the drive might go. He's blown away at times by how well and how aggressively the car handles certain situations. He even says the car is way more aggressive than he would have been in the same scenarios. Other times, the car seems confused, and it makes what seem to be unsafe choices. In some cases, things don't go very well at all, and Shaw has to intervene over and over.

What's interesting here is that it seems some of the "seasoned" beta testers have the car's tech "figured out," at least to a degree. They know what to expect in many cases, and how to handle it when the technology isn't responding well. However, Shaw – and really any person who's experiencing FSD Beta for the first time – doesn't really have any idea of what to expect, and it shows. This video really gives us a much better idea of where the technology shines, along with the fact that Tesla still has a lot of work to do.

Once you've had a chance to check out Shaw's drive for yourself, scroll down and let us know what you think. Are you on board with Tesla's method of rolling out FSD Beta? Are you impressed, or do you think it's only a matter of time before something bad happens?