Mercedes-Benz has announced US pricing for the second fully electric SUV based on the EVA2 premium-class electric architecture, the all-new EQE SUV made in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Prices start at $79,050 (including $1,150 destination), which is what the single-motor RWD EQE 350+ SUV and dual-motor AWD EQE 350 4Matic SUV cost in base Premium trim – yes, Mercedes will offer them at the same starting price.

Since they start under $80,000, these base models are potentially eligible for federal tax credits, but Mercedes-Benz hasn't confirmed that yet. Still, since the EQE SUV is assembled in the US and the batteries also come from a US facility – Bibb County, Alabama – the EQE 350+ SUV and EQE 350 4Matic SUV are likely to qualify for up to $7,500 federal tax credits.

The lineup also includes the range-topping EQE 500 4Matic SUV, offered from $90,650 in Premium grade. Similar to the EQS SUV, all models will be offered in Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle Trims for the US market.

Arriving in US dealerships in spring, the 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV offers generous standard equipment. It comes with the MBUX infotainment system with 12.8-inch OLED multimedia touchscreen portrait display and 12.3-inch driver display.

Interestingly, the automaker claims that over 80 percent of input requests can be made directly on the home screen, without having to scroll through submenus or give voice commands.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

24 Photos

The MBUX system also comes with standard Navigation with Electric Intelligence, a system that's said to plan the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on factors such as available charge, charging stations along the route and driving style.

Also standard is the Burmester Sound System including Dolby Atmos, which enables Apple Music subscription holders to stream the highest-quality Spatial Audio within MBUX. A variety of soundscapes allow for an individual acoustic set-up, including the new "Serene Breeze" that will make its debut in the EQE SUV later this year, offering a relaxed and natural sound.

Other standard comfort and convenience highlights include 64-color ambient lighting, heated front seats, MB-Tex upholstery, power tilt and sliding panorama roof, and Keyless-Go.

Optional features include the Energizing Air Control Plus with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, and the Digital Light headlamp technology that enables functions such as the projection of auxiliary markings or warning symbols onto the road. Another notable option is the Airmatic air suspension with ADS+ continuously adjustable damping.

As for safety, the 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV comes fitted as standard with Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and the Parking Package with Surround View System and Parktronic. The EQE SUV is the first EVA2-based model to offer the optional Driver Assistance Package ADAS, which can initiate lane changes without driver intervention.

All Mercedes EQE SUV variants feature a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack that is able to take charging at 170 kW, enough to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 32 minutes. The EPA-estimated range figures haven't been announced yet, but in Europe the RWD model offers the longest range on the WLTP test cycle – up to 366 miles (590 kilometers).