The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan, EQE sedan, and EQS SUV EV are set to receive some improvements that should result in longer driving ranges, at least for the dual-motor variants.

The three German luxury models are set to receive a Disconnect Unit (DCU), the same as the one found on the European-market EQE SUV, which decouples the front motor if certain conditions are met, thus reducing drag losses and improving range.

According to Autocar, the DCU switches the drivetrain into rear-wheel drive only by idling the front motor and gearbox (on dual-motor models) and switches them on automatically when needed, without driver intervention. It’s unclear at the moment when this feature will make its way on US-bound vehicles, with the UK-based publication saying it should be fitted to cars made from July onwards.

Another feature that will become standard equipment on the EQE, EQS, and EQS SUV is a heat pump, which is called Intelligent Thermal Management (ITM) by Mercedes-Benz. Again, this is already fitted to the EQE SUV and it should increase range in cooler temperatures thanks to its more efficient operation compared to a traditional resistive heater.

And last but not least, the EQS 580 4Matic sedan will be updated to produce the same 536 horsepower as the newer EQS 580 4Matic SUV, which translates to an increase of 20 horsepower over the current model. Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm any of these changes, so stay tuned for more official info.

The German luxury brand currently sells four all-electric EQ models in the United States: the EQB SUV which starts at $54,500, the EQE Sedan at an MSRP of $74,900, the EQS Sedan which has a starting price of $102,310 and offers a Level 3 autonomous driving system, and the EQS SUV, which goes for a minimum of $104,400, according to the carmaker's website.

If you want to know more about how an EV’s heat pump works, you can check out this video from Tesla, which nowadays equips all of its new cars with this efficient heating system.