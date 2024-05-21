Hyundai won consecutive World Car of the Year awards with its Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EVs. The third Ioniq vehicle, previewed by the Ioniq Seven concept, will be a large, family-hauling electric crossover. Call it Hyundai's version of the Kia EV9 or the electric version of the Hyundai Palisade.

The Korean brand has not confirmed a name for this new SUV yet. The Ioniq Seven concept naturally led everyone to believe this SUV would be called the Ioniq 7. However, Automotive News reported that Hyundai is changing the name of the production vehicle to the Ioniq 9. That name would fit the SUV's flagship status and provide space in the nomenclature for smaller Ioniq 7 and Ioniq 8 vehicles.

What will the Hyundai Ioniq 9 look like?

The Ioniq 9 will be a large, three-row SUV. The Ioniq Seven concept had a 126-inch wheelbase that was four inches longer than the production Kia EV9. However, the production of Ioniq 9 may be less differentiated from its Kia counterpart. Like the Palisade, the Ioniq 9 should skew toward a sleek, upscale look compared to the Kia EV9, which is more adventurous and boxy. The long wheelbase and flat floor should allow for a spacious interior.

Hyundai's Ioniq Seven concept exhibited radical features like rear-hinged coach doors, a lounge-like interior with an L-shaped sofa and a full-glass tailgate. However, Ioniq 9 spy shots show a far more conventional SUV with none of those features. Some elements from the concept, like Hyundai's parametric pixel lighting and an emphasis on sustainable materials, should make it to production.

What will power the Hyundai Ioniq 9?

Like its fellow Ioniq vehicles, the Ioniq 9 should use Hyundai's E-GMP architecture. Hyundai still needs to confirm the powertrain details for the Ioniq 9. The path of least resistance would be for Hyundai to use the same electric motors that Kia used for the EV9.

The EV9 has a base RWD version with 215 horsepower and a 76.1 kWh battery pack, a longer-range RWD version with 201 hp and a 99.8 kWh pack, and an AWD model with 379 hp, 443 lb-ft of torque and a 99.8 kWh pack. The Ioniq 9 could bring over that exact lineup.

Kia estimates a top range of 304 miles for the EV9, which is a good bet for where the Ioniq 9 will end up. As in Hyundai's other EVs, the E-GMP platform's 800V architecture should provide some of the fastest charging tech on the road. Expect the Ioniq 9 to deliver a 10-80% charging time similar to the EV9's 24 minutes.

How much will the Hyundai Ioniq 9 cost?

Hyundai has yet to reveal pricing for the Ioniq 9. It should be dramatically more expensive than the combustion Palisade, which ranges from about $36,000 to $54,000. Pricing may be similar to the Kia EV9, which starts at $54,900 and tops out at $73,900. In top spec, the Ioniq 9 should beat the Ioniq 5 N to be Hyundai's most expensive vehicle.

When will the Hyundai Ioniq 9 arrive?

Hyundai has not yet confirmed an Ioniq 9 launch date, but reports suggest it will arrive soon. Automotive News expects the Ioniq 9 to debut in the first half of 2024. Korean Car Blog believes the Ioniq 9 will debut at South Korea's Busan International Mobility Show on June 27th.

There may be a lag before the vehicle hits U.S. dealers. Hyundai's new EV Metaplant in Georgia (where the Ioniq 9 is likely to be built) breaks ground in late 2024. Automotive News projects that the Ioniq 9 will arrive in mid-2025, probably for the 2026 model year.