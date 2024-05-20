The Polestar 5 is the latest model slated to debut from the automaker. A spinoff from Volvo Cars, the Polestar brand focuses solely on performance-oriented electric vehicles. The EV marque came to fruition in 2017 with the introduction of the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid sports coupe. That model saw limited production and was ultimately discontinued in 2022. Subsequent production model releases followed a numerical order rather than receiving distinctive model or segment names—unless it's a concept, of course. 

More From Our Everything We Know Series

audi a6 etron specs range price Audi A6 E-Tron: Everything We Know
rivian r3x price range specs Rivian R3X: Everything We Know
kia ev3 everything we know 2025 Kia EV3: Everything We Know – Price, Range, Specs & More
bmw 3 series ev specs range price BMW 3 Series Electric: Everything We Know

The Polestar 5's origin story begins as the Polestar Precept, a high-performance grand tourer concept that debuted at the 2020 Geneva Auto Show. Positioned as a harbinger of the Polestar future, the EV brand even created a YouTube docuseries about the Precept, from vision to vehicle. The following year, Polestar confirmed that the concept of Precept would become the production of Polestar 5. 

Gallery: Polestar 5 Loses All Camouflage At Polestar Day 2023

Polestar 5 without camouflage
8 Photos
Polestar 5 without camouflage Polestar 5 without camouflage Polestar 5 without camouflage Polestar 5 at Polestar Day 2023 Polestar 5 at Polestar Day 2023 Polestar 5 without camouflage Polestar 5 without camouflage

What Will The Polestar 5 Look Like?

Even when shrouded in asymmetric-patterned camouflage, the Polestar 5 looked like its Precept forebearer. During its inaugural Polestar Day last November, the EV maker took the covers off completely, revealing what we already knew: that the Polestar 5 is a handsome fastback sports sedan. Like the Precept, the four-door is without a rear window. 

Whatever your feelings about that, the Polestar 5 design is going into production as is. The lack of back glass did allow designers to create the Polestar 5's long and low-slung appearance. Also, thanks to a full-length glass roof, the cabin won't be a dark abyss. 

The Polestar 5 design fits in naturally with the overall Polestar lineup. There are no excessive flourishes or character lines, just a sleek, smooth, and seemingly highly aerodynamic surface. The Polestar 5 carries the Precept's sharp side skirts but revises the concept car's headlights to be more in line with the "Thor's Hammer" styling found on newer models, the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV and Polestar 4 crossover coupe. 

The rear design remains largely unchanged compared to the concept. For example, the Polestar 5 taillights mimic the Precept's elaborate full-width rear light bar, which drops sharply at the edges to highlight further that angular and sloped backend.

The Polestar 5 interior remains a mystery, however. There are no official words or images regarding its final production configuration.

Gallery: 2025 Polestar 5 verification prototype at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Polestar 5 verification prototype at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed
9 Photos
Polestar 5 verification prototype at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed Polestar 5 verification prototype at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed Polestar 5 verification prototype at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed Polestar 5 verification prototype at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed Polestar 5 verification prototype at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed Polestar 5 verification prototype at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed Polestar 5 verification prototype at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

What Will Power The Polestar 5?

Polestar 5 prototypes have appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed during the last two years. Both examples featured all-wheel drive and a dual-motor electric powertrain that produced a combined output of 650 kilowatts (871 horsepower) of power and 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque. Twice as powerful as the Polestar 2 compact fastback, the Polestar 5 would be in the competitive realm that includes the Porscha Taycan and Tesla Model S.

Polestar previously mentioned working on a 103-kWh battery to pair with the 650-kW dual-motor powertrain. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the Polestar 5 can reach an 80-percent state of charge within 20 minutes. A recent demonstration showcased a faster charging time of 10 minutes utilizing a smaller 77-kWh battery pack

The pack consisted of silicon-dominant extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries specially commissioned through StoreDot, a leader in XFC technologies. According to Polestar, the 77-kWh pack could potentially increase to at least 100 kWh. The result would be 200 miles of added range within 10 minutes for a mid-sized EV.

More Polestar 5 Info

polestar 5 prototype charging test Polestar 5 Prototype Charges 10-80% In 10 Minutes At Over 370 KW
polestar5 sk on battery cells Polestar 5 To Offer 'Superior Driving Range' Thanks To SK On Battery
polestar 4 rear window Here’s Why The Polestar 4 and 5 Don’t Have A Rear Window
new polestar 5 prototype polestar 3 make dynamic debuts goodwood New Polestar 5 Prototype, Polestar 3 Make Dynamic Debuts At Goodwood

What Will Be The Range Of The Polestar 5? 

Polestar is targeting a range of 372 miles for the Polestar 5. With its high-performance dual-motor powertrain, the base Polestar 5 should easily achieve 300 miles of range on a full charge. However, final numbers won't be available until the official launch. 

How Much Will The Polestar 5 Cost?

Considering its performance and expected competition, the Polestar 5 will likely start around $100,000, give or take a few grand. The priciest vehicle in the lineup is the Polestar 3, which starts at $73,400, plus a $1,400 destination fee. The long-range, dual-motor entry model punches out 489 hp, 620 lb.-ft. of torque, and 315 miles of range. A fully loaded 2025 Polestar 3 with 517 hp starts at $84,900.

When looking at the competitive set, a base Porsche Taycan featuring rear-wheel drive and 402 hp starts at $99,400 before destination and other extras are added—notably, the Taycan price increases to an MSRP of $230,000 for the balls-to-the-wall Taycan Turbo GT. The ongoing discount sale at Tesla currently shows the Model S starting at $66,490 and the 1,020-hp Plaid variant at $81,490. A Lucid Air Pure RWD starts at $69,900, but the Polestar 5-comparative 819-hp Grand Touring model starts at $109,900.

When Does The Polestar 5 Debut?

Polestar has long maintained its timeline of launching a new vehicle every year. That said, the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 both went on sale as 2025 models. So, if tradition holds, the Polestar 5 should follow as a 2026 model with a sales timing of sometime next year.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com