The Polestar 5 is the latest model slated to debut from the automaker. A spinoff from Volvo Cars, the Polestar brand focuses solely on performance-oriented electric vehicles. The EV marque came to fruition in 2017 with the introduction of the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid sports coupe. That model saw limited production and was ultimately discontinued in 2022. Subsequent production model releases followed a numerical order rather than receiving distinctive model or segment names—unless it's a concept, of course.

The Polestar 5's origin story begins as the Polestar Precept, a high-performance grand tourer concept that debuted at the 2020 Geneva Auto Show. Positioned as a harbinger of the Polestar future, the EV brand even created a YouTube docuseries about the Precept, from vision to vehicle. The following year, Polestar confirmed that the concept of Precept would become the production of Polestar 5.

Gallery: Polestar 5 Loses All Camouflage At Polestar Day 2023

8 Photos

What Will The Polestar 5 Look Like?

Even when shrouded in asymmetric-patterned camouflage, the Polestar 5 looked like its Precept forebearer. During its inaugural Polestar Day last November, the EV maker took the covers off completely, revealing what we already knew: that the Polestar 5 is a handsome fastback sports sedan. Like the Precept, the four-door is without a rear window.

Whatever your feelings about that, the Polestar 5 design is going into production as is. The lack of back glass did allow designers to create the Polestar 5's long and low-slung appearance. Also, thanks to a full-length glass roof, the cabin won't be a dark abyss.

The Polestar 5 design fits in naturally with the overall Polestar lineup. There are no excessive flourishes or character lines, just a sleek, smooth, and seemingly highly aerodynamic surface. The Polestar 5 carries the Precept's sharp side skirts but revises the concept car's headlights to be more in line with the "Thor's Hammer" styling found on newer models, the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV and Polestar 4 crossover coupe.

The rear design remains largely unchanged compared to the concept. For example, the Polestar 5 taillights mimic the Precept's elaborate full-width rear light bar, which drops sharply at the edges to highlight further that angular and sloped backend.

The Polestar 5 interior remains a mystery, however. There are no official words or images regarding its final production configuration.

Gallery: 2025 Polestar 5 verification prototype at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

9 Photos

What Will Power The Polestar 5?

Polestar 5 prototypes have appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed during the last two years. Both examples featured all-wheel drive and a dual-motor electric powertrain that produced a combined output of 650 kilowatts (871 horsepower) of power and 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque. Twice as powerful as the Polestar 2 compact fastback, the Polestar 5 would be in the competitive realm that includes the Porscha Taycan and Tesla Model S.

Polestar previously mentioned working on a 103-kWh battery to pair with the 650-kW dual-motor powertrain. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the Polestar 5 can reach an 80-percent state of charge within 20 minutes. A recent demonstration showcased a faster charging time of 10 minutes utilizing a smaller 77-kWh battery pack.

The pack consisted of silicon-dominant extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries specially commissioned through StoreDot, a leader in XFC technologies. According to Polestar, the 77-kWh pack could potentially increase to at least 100 kWh. The result would be 200 miles of added range within 10 minutes for a mid-sized EV.

What Will Be The Range Of The Polestar 5?

Polestar is targeting a range of 372 miles for the Polestar 5. With its high-performance dual-motor powertrain, the base Polestar 5 should easily achieve 300 miles of range on a full charge. However, final numbers won't be available until the official launch.

How Much Will The Polestar 5 Cost?

Considering its performance and expected competition, the Polestar 5 will likely start around $100,000, give or take a few grand. The priciest vehicle in the lineup is the Polestar 3, which starts at $73,400, plus a $1,400 destination fee. The long-range, dual-motor entry model punches out 489 hp, 620 lb.-ft. of torque, and 315 miles of range. A fully loaded 2025 Polestar 3 with 517 hp starts at $84,900.

When looking at the competitive set, a base Porsche Taycan featuring rear-wheel drive and 402 hp starts at $99,400 before destination and other extras are added—notably, the Taycan price increases to an MSRP of $230,000 for the balls-to-the-wall Taycan Turbo GT. The ongoing discount sale at Tesla currently shows the Model S starting at $66,490 and the 1,020-hp Plaid variant at $81,490. A Lucid Air Pure RWD starts at $69,900, but the Polestar 5-comparative 819-hp Grand Touring model starts at $109,900.

When Does The Polestar 5 Debut?

Polestar has long maintained its timeline of launching a new vehicle every year. That said, the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 both went on sale as 2025 models. So, if tradition holds, the Polestar 5 should follow as a 2026 model with a sales timing of sometime next year.