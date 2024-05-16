Audi is embracing the transition to EVs. While that has seen the German brand unveil a slew of futuristic concepts and formidable rally racers, it also means many “normal” Audis will shift toward electric propulsion.

It’s hard to find a more “normal” Audi than the A6, perhaps the prototypical midsize German banker’s sedan. And the next iteration—of the nameplate, at least with Audi’s new EVs are even numbers nomenclature shift—is going all-electric as the A6 E-Tron, which will be built on the same platform as Porsche’s electric Macan.

Gallery: Audi A6 E-Tron Rendering

2 Photos

What will the Audi A6 E-Tron look like?

Audi previewed the A6 E-Tron in concept form back in 2021. It should be a four-door sportback sedan, a little wider but similarly proportioned to the current A6.

Audi emphasized aerodynamic slipperiness with the A6 E-Tron design. The concept claimed an impressive 0.22 drag coefficient, putting it in the range of Tesla models. Audi achieved that by managing airflow with features like prominent air curtains and a rear spoiler rather than going for a fully egg-shaped body.

Expect the production A6 to follow the lead of Audi’s previous E-Tron EVs, with relatively conservative styling that ties in with the brand’s combustion lineup. Spy shots have shown split headlights that weren’t present on the concept but are present on the Macan EV. The grille should resemble the one on the Q6 E-Tron crossover. The A6 E-Tron concept also included intricate LED lighting projections, though it’s unclear how much of that will make it to the production vehicle.

Gallery: Audi A6 E-Tron New Spy Photos

14 Photos

What will power the Audi A6 E-Tron?

Like the Q6 E-Tron and the Porsche Macan EV, the A6 E-Tron will ride on Porsche and Audi’s new Premium Performance Electric (PPE platform). And it should start with a dual-motor setup and Audi’s vaunted quattro AWD. The A6 E-Tron put out 469 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque in concept form. A closer analog may be the dual-motor Q6 E-Tron, which puts out 422 hp (456 hp with launch control). Eventual S6 E-Tron and RS6 E-Tron vehicles — which may already be out testing—should be more potent.

Audi said the Q6 E-Tron crossover will have an eventual rear-wheel-drive version after the AWD one launches. Audi will likely offer that with the A6 E-Tron, though the current combustion A6 has AWD standard.

The new PPE platform should deliver more range than Audi’s previous electric vehicles. Audi’s target for the concept A6 E-Tron was 435 miles of range under the WLTP standard, which would be comfortably above 300 miles under EPA testing. Audi has said the Q6 E-Tron, which should be draggier as a crossover, should offer more than 300 miles in EPA testing.

Charging should be quicker with the PPE platform’s 800V electric system. The Q6 E-Tron can charge from 10-80% in 21 minutes with 270 kW charging on a DC fast charger. The A6 E-Tron numbers should be similar.

Will there be an Avant wagon version of the A6 E-Tron?

Yes. In 2022, Audi revealed an A6 Avant E-Tron concept that looked like the A6 E-Tron from the C-pillar forward but with a wagon-like rear. Audi was spotted testing a vehicle that looked exactly like that. According to Autocar, Audi is plotting a 600-plus hp RS6 Avant E-Tron as a counterpart to the legendary combustion model.

How much will the Audi A6 E-Tron cost?

Audi hasn’t announced any A6 E-Tron pricing information yet. It should be more than the combustion A6, which starts at $58,100 MSRP. Car and Driver believes Audi will price the A6 E-Tron competitively with the Tesla Model S, which starts at $72,990 MSRP for the All-Wheel Drive and $87,990 for the Plaid.

When will the Audi A6 E-Tron arrive?

The Volkswagen Group’s PPE platform vehicles were delayed due to software issues, which explains the longer-than-usual gap between the concept and production cars. However, Audi unveiled the Q6 E-Tron in March. Most speculation has been that Audi will reveal the A6 E-Tron in late spring or summer of 2024, with the car arriving in late 2024 or early 2025.