In just a few years, Kia has established itself as one of the global leaders in electric vehicles, but now it has to consolidate and expand that position with new and even better EVs. It has trademarked all the model nameplates from EV1 to EV9, and it expects to build most of them, but one in particular seems destined for greatness.

The Kia EV3 will be a direct rival to the Volvo EX30 or the electric version of the Alfa Romeo Junior, and it is expected to cost around $32,000. It is about the same size as today’s Kia e-Niro launched way back in 2017, which the EV3 will probably serve as the de facto replacement for once it enters production.

It will ride on a cheaper, lower-voltage front-wheel drive version of the Hyundai-Kia E-GMP platform, which will run at 400 volts instead of 800 volts, like in the EV6 and EV9. It will still charge quickly and offer good performance, but not on par with the manufacturer’s bigger electric offerings.

What Will The EV3 Look Like?

Kia has shown the EV3 as a concept that gives strong hints about the production model’s design. The series model will likely look a lot like the study, but it will lose the rear-hinged rear doors and adopt a more conventional interior. It will have a tall and upright SUV-style body, closer to its big brother, the EV9, than the sportier, more hunkered-down EV6.

Its front fascia looks similar to the EV9’s, but it has unique V-shaped headlight clusters that help differentiate it. The prominent wedge-shaped fender flanks stick out from the side, making it look considerably sportier than the e-Niro. We’ve already seen the production-spec rear lights in a recent teaser, and they follow the shape of the C-pillar like the ones on Volvo SUVs or the Honda CR-V, but with an additional horizontal element that goes onto the hatch.

No official dimensions have been announced, but we expect the EV3 to be about 173 inches (4.4 meters) long, or slightly longer than the Volvo EX30.

Inside, the EV3 concept featured a very cool rear bench that lifts to accommodate taller items like a bicycle. This is akin to the Magic Seats that Honda used to offer in many of its cars. We don’t know if Kia will actually bring this feature into production, but it would certainly give the EV3 an edge over rivals—the people who buy small crossovers would certainly appreciate a feature like this.

The dashboard will retain much of the concept’s minimalist look and its array of two 12.3-inch screens, but the steering wheel will be more conventional. It may also get more traditional climate vents, not fancy jets like the concept. The infotainment is expected to be an improvement over what Kia offers today, and it will support both over-the-air updates and feature-on-demand services (basically optional features that will be locked if you don’t pay the subscription).

How Much Range Will The EV3 Have?

Kia has not released any specs for the EV3, but given its size, price and competitors, we expect it to not exceed 300 miles of range on one charge. It could reuse the 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh packs that it uses in the EV6. The latter would allow it to go 350 miles or more, and it would give the EV3 a lot more range than its rival from Volvo, which can’t do more than 275 miles. The smaller 58 kWh pack wouldn’t take it much more than 250 miles, so it would be behind the Volvo.

However, given the change from 800 to 400 volts, Kia could choose to create a new battery for the EV3, and if it does, its capacity will fall somewhere between the two aforementioned packs. The manufacturer is a global EV leader, and it doesn’t want to compromise this position by offering an electric crossover with a lower range than what is expected to be its main rival, the EX30.

Even though the EV3 will run at a lower voltage, so it won't be able to charge as quickly as 800-volt E-GMP cars, there are plenty of EVs on the market that run on 400 vols and can charge at 250 kW. Given Kia's experience and expertise, it could get the EV3 to charge as fast as the quickest-charging 400-volt EVs, like the Tesla Model Y. The EV3 will also have vehicle-to-load bidirectional charging capability.

How Much Power Will The EV3 Have?

We haven’t seen any applications of the front-wheel drive E-GMP platform turned down to 400 volts, so we can’t say how much power the EV3 will have since motor output is dependent on voltage, and that has changed. The base model could use the 167 horsepower / 258 lb-ft motor that powers the entry-level variants of the EV6. Kia also ups the power of the same drive unit to 225 horsepower, which could power a mid-range front-wheel drive EV3.

Dual-motor all-wheel-drive variants haven’t been confirmed, but they are probably coming since the platform supports it. The top model could have around 300 horsepower by employing an additional motor on the front axle; it could be called the EV3 GT.

When is the EV3 Coming To Market?

The production Kia EV3 will be fully revealed on May 23, and its availability has been confirmed in the US and Europe. Production will first begin at one of Kia’s plants in South Korea and it should meet the needs of the Korean and part of the Asian markets. If the EV3 also goes on sale in China, it could also get localized production.

Rumor has it that Mexico will build the EV3 for the American market, potentially making it eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. That would bring its price down to $24,500, making it one of the most affordable EVs around.

EV3s sold in Europe will roll out of the plant in Žilina, Slovakia. This means the EV3 could be manufactured in three different factories simultaneously, maybe even more if it proves as successful as the hype built around it would suggest.

The first Kia EV3 deliveries should kick off toward the end of 2024. We expect Kia to shed more details during or shortly after the planned reveal.