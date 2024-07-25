Range is important for all EVs. It’s especially important for electric pickups. For many owners, trucks are still utilitarian vehicles for towing and hauling. And like in combustion pickups, towing and hauling in an EV diminishes the vehicle’s efficiency and range. That 260-mile EPA rating that could eliminate range anxiety in an unladen Hyundai Ioniq 5 could dip in half and make towing a boat a non-starter. Electric trucks need more.

Which electric truck has the most range? The answer is sort of in flux at the moment. We’re still awaiting the final EPA or manufacturer-estimated range numbers for the Ram 1500 REV. Some electric pickups may soon offer battery and gasoline-engine range extenders that could throw the current numbers out of whack. But for now, here are the electric trucks you can buy with the most range.

Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT (450 miles)

Price: $77,905

Battery: 205 kWh (estimated)

Wheels: 18-inch

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is the current top-range EV pickup. Its massive 200-plus kWh battery pack delivers up to 450 miles of range in the 4WT work truck version. That’s only a bit more than the truck available to non-fleet customers, the Silverado EV RST, which packs 440 miles of range despite leveling up to 24-inch wheels.

GMC Sierra Denali EV Edition 1 (440 miles)

Price: $99,495

Battery: 205 kWh (estimated)

Wheels: 24-inch

The GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado have always been mechanically similar. That continues into the EV realm. The only version of the GMC Sierra EV currently on sale, the Sierra Denali EV Edition 1, offers an impressive 440 miles of range. GMC is the more premium truck brand, so Sierra doesn’t have a stripped-down work truck to match the Silverado EV 4WT.

Rivian R1T Dual Max with 22-inch Wheels (420 miles)

Price: $83,900

Battery: 149 kWh

Wheels: 22-inch

Rivian’s R2 vehicle remains some ways away. But Rivian has refreshed its R1 lineup for 2025. The R1T Adventure Dual Max trim now offers a maximum of 420 miles of range. Note that that figure is with the standard or upgraded 22-inch wheels. Adding the All-Terrain package drops the maximum range to 370 miles.

GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X e4WD with 22-Inch Wheels (381 miles)

Price: $104,650

Battery: 205 kWh (estimated)

Wheels: 22-inch

GMC upgraded the range figures for the Hummer EV pickup. The tri-motor 3X e4WD model now offers an estimated 381 miles of EV range with the available 24-module extended-range battery pack. Adding the Extreme Off-Road Package drops the potential range to a still solid 359 miles, 30 miles more than the Edition 1 launch version.

Tesla Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive (340 miles)

Price: $79,990

Battery: 123 kWh (estimated)

Wheels: 20-inch

In 2019, Tesla promised a tri-motor Cybertruck would achieve about 500 miles of range. The brand didn’t quite hit that target. The top range for the Cybertruck is the All-Wheel Drive trim—deliveries start in 2025—which packs 340 miles of range. Tesla claims an eventual range extender pack will offer more than 470 miles of electric range but has not revealed detailed plans yet.

Ford F-150 Lightning Extended Range with 20-inch All-Season Tires (320 miles)

Price: $67,995

Battery: 131 kWh

Wheels: 20-inch

The Ford F-150 Lightning offers up to 320 miles of range, making it an outstanding moving rig. To get that, you need the Extended Range 131 kWh battery pack, available starting with the Flash trim with 20-inch wheels at $67,995. Range dips to 300 miles with the top-spec Platinum trim.