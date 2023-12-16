With production and sales of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV accelerating, the Ultium-based duo is leaving behind its initial limited Edition 1 trims and moving to more regular ones.

In today's post, we will take a look at the two main trim levels—EV3X and EV2X—currently available for configuration on GMC's website, as well as updates for the 2024 model year.

The GMC Hummer EV first debuted in late 2021 and has been a headline-making but controversial electric vehicle for parent company General Motors. While it is a powerful and visually striking remake of an iconic vehicle—this time without gasoline—it has been criticized for being one of the heaviest vehicles on the road. That weight has also meant it's one of the least efficient EVs on the road. Moreover, Hummer EV production has been plagued with challenges, and the six-figure price tag has kept it more of a niche vehicle than anything else.

Some things are changing for 2024. The EV3X is basically a regular version of Edition 1 with the same tri-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, and battery, while EV2X is equipped with a dual-motor setup and a smaller battery. In the future, there will also be the EV2 trim, with lower power and battery capacity to improve affordability.

GMC Hummer EV Pickup GMC Hummer EV SUV

Pricing

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup

In terms of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, the EV3X version is equipped as standard with a 20-module battery pack and 22-inch wheels with All-Terrain (AT) tires. Its MSRP starts at $104,650, plus a $2,295 destination charge, the same for all of the other versions, too.

As far as options, the bigger battery option with 24 modules used on the Edition 1 trim and 18-inch wheels with 35-inch Mud-Terrain (MT) tires cost $9,995 each. Selecting both brings the MSRP to $124,640.

The EV2X version is available only with the 20-module battery and starts at $96,550, so it's $8,100 less expensive than the tri-motor equivalent.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV has a maximum of 20 modules in the Edition 1 and EV3X trim levels; both are powered by three electric motors. The EV3X with 22-inch wheels and AT tires starts at an MSRP of $104,650, the same as in the case of the base EV3X pickup. The optional 18-inch wheels and MT tires cost $9,995 more.

The dual-motor EV2X trim starts at an MSRP of $96,550, which also mirrors the EV2X pickup.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 20BM, 22-in AT $104,650 +$2,295 N/A $106,945 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 20BM, 18-in MT $114,645 +$2,295 N/A $116,940 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 24BM, 22-in AT $114,645 +$2,295 N/A $116,940 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 24BM, 18-in MT $124,640 +$2,295 N/A $126,935 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (2X) 20BM, 22-in AT $96,550 +$2,295 N/A $98,845 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (2X) 20BM, 18-in MT $106,545 +$2,295 N/A $108,840 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (3X) 20BM, 22-in AT $104,650 +$2,295 N/A $106,945 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (3X) 20BM, 18-in MT $114,645 +$2,295 N/A $116,940 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (2X), 20BM, 22-in AT $96,550 +$2,295 N/A $98,845 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (2X) 20BM, 18-in MT $106,545 +$2,295 N/A $108,840

At this point, the upcoming EV2 trim is not yet available in the configurator, but according to the previous data from a few years ago it was promised to start at around $80,000.

Because of the price tag exceeding $80,000, the electric Hummers are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

In terms of the real-world prices of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV, things are improving. Initially, the limited production caused relatively long queues of waiting customers and high markups. Recently, production and deliveries have finally accelerated to four digits per quarter (we are now waiting for Q4 results) and the markups disappeared.

EPA Range

In terms of the driving range, the initial GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 and EV3X with the optional 24-module battery (about 212 kilowatt-hours) has not been rated by the EPA because it was classified as a heavy-duty pickup. Those vehicles have a different set of rules and requirements than standard cars and pickups. At the time, GM confirmed to InsideEVs that the range rating was done in-house in accordance with the EPA test procedure.

The GM-estimated range of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup EV3X (24 battery modules, 22-inch AT) is 381 miles, while the switch to 18-inch wheels (MT tires) cuts it by 22 miles or 5.8% to 359 miles.

Meanwhile, the electric Hummers with the smaller battery were probabl light enough to be treated as normal vehicles and received the official EPA range and energy consumption ratings, which we described here. (It's better than the 2023 Lordstown Endurance, by the way.)

Interestingly, results for both, the pickup and SUV are the same:

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 20BM, 22-inch AT: 314 miles

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 20BM, 18-inch MT: 298 miles

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (3X) 20BM, 22-inch AT: 314 miles

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (3X) 20BM, 18-inch MT: 298 miles

* The difference between 22- and 18-inch wheels is 16 miles or 5.1%

Finally, there are the dual-motor EV2X trims, which have not been listed on the EPA website yet. GM says that the 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (2X) 20BM, 22-inch AT will get 311 miles of range. That would be three miles less than the EV3X version with three motors, which makes us curious as to why.

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (2X), 20BM, 22-inch AT is expected to get 303 miles of range—also 11 miles less, than the EV3X version, with the same battery. The configurator does not show the numbers for the 18-inch wheels and MT tires.

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 20BM, 22-inch AT AWD 314 mi 3.5* 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 20BM, 18-inch MT AWD 298 mi 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 24BM, 22-inch AT AWD 381 mi* 3.0* 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 24BM, 18-inch MT AWD 359 mi* 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (2X) 20BM, 22-inch AT AWD 311 mi* 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (2X) 20BM, 18-inch MT AWD 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (3X) 20BM, 22-inch AT AWD 314 mi 3.5* 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (3X) 20BM, 18-inch MT AWD 298 mi 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (2X), 20BM, 22-inch AT AWD 303 mi* 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (2X) 20BM, 18-inch MT AWD

*According to GM/not listed on the EPA website; acceleration according to the manufacturer

In the future, the EV2 trim is expected to offer around 300 miles (SUV with 20 battery modules) or 250 miles (Pickup and SUV with 16 battery modules.) These numbers are just a rough guess.

Here is a graphical representation of the range comparison according to our current knowledge: