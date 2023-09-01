It seems that GMC is finally significantly increasing production of its all-electric duo - the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV.

According to GM Authority, sources familiar with the matter indicate that the company produced 2,439 electric Hummers in July, which after 2,590 units in May and 2,750 units in June, is the third-best month ever and third consecutive above 2,000.

If true, the numbers would not be surprising because General Motors recently promised higher production output, which previously was limited due to supply chain issues. Let's recall also that the GM Factory Zero was offline for a few months (December 2022 to January 2023) because GM was preparing the facility for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV.

GM Authority says that GMC already produced 16,088 electric Hummers since October 2021, including 11,058 during the first seven months of 2023. For reference, the official data about deliveries says 49 units in the first half of the year and less than 1,000 cumulatively through the end of June.

Unofficial production numbers:

2021 (Oct-Dec): 140

2022 (Jan-Dec): 4,890

2023 (Jan-Jul): 11,058

Total: 16,088

In other words, starting in the third quarter, we should see a take-off in customer deliveries.

Assuming an average monthly rate of 2,500 units, we could expect 30,000 units per year, which would be a significant number, considering how unique and expensive the GMC Hummer EVs are.

Considering that GMC closed reservations for the electric Hummers in September 2022, when more than 90,000 units were reserved (backed by $100 refundable deposits), the queue is expected to remain long this year and probably also in 2024.

Meanwhile, GMC recently increased the price of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup by $1,600 for new orders. The entry-level EV2X version starts at just under $100,000.

Anyway, it seems that the Ultium-based electric vehicles from GM are finally rampin gup. We are curious whether the progress with the Cadillac Lyriq also will be strong in Q3.