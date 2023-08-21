The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV recently for the very first time emerged on the EPA's website, showing range and efficiency ratings.

That's an interesting thing because previously General Motors was estimating the pickup's driving range on its own. The company explained to us at the time that the initial 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup would not get an EPA rating because it was classified as a heavy-duty pickup. As we understand, above a certain weight level, there are different rules, just like with safety/crash test requirements.

But recently, we surprisingly come across a 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV on the EPA's website. Both vehicles have two ratings - one with standard 22-inch wheels and one with 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain (MT) tires.

EPA Combined range:

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup - 314 miles

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup MT Tires - 298 miles

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV - 314 miles

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV MT Tires - 298 miles

The EPA Combined range numbers match the ones that GMC published for the GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 and 3X trims, equipped with a smaller battery - 20 modules (compared to 24 in Edition 1 of the Pickup). This would suggest that the versions with 20 battery modules are light enough to be included in EPA ratings.

The 3X trim comes standard with 20 battery modules (24 battery modules are optional only in the case of the Pickup).

The double-stacked battery pack in the GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X (24 modules) allows it to achieve a higher range (GM-estimated):

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup - 381 miles (up from 355 miles in 2023MY)

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup MT Tires - 359 miles (up from 329 miles in 2023MY)

GMC does not list the exact battery capacity on its website, but we heard that the 24 modules translate into a level of 205 kilowatt-hours, while the 20 modules is roughly 170 kWh.

2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1

The GMC Hummer EVs are the two largest and heaviest all-electric vehicles available on the market (excluding trucks and buses), which combined with a three-motor powertrain, are strong enough to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3-3.5 seconds. That must result in significant energy consumption. And that's exactly what we see in the EPA rating.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Pickup and SUV 3X (20 battery modules) with 22-inch wheels is estimated at 53 MPGe: 636 watt-hours per mile.

If one selects 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires, then the result is even worse - 50 MPGe: 674 Wh/mi.

Because of the boxy shape (not too good for aerodynamics), the EPA Highway range might be around a tenth lower than the EPA Combined value.

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup/SUV (3X) 20BM, 22-inch

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup/SUV (3X) 20BM, 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 314 miles (505 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 53 MPGe: 636 Wh/mi (395 Wh/km)

59 MPGe: 571 Wh/mi (355 Wh/km)

48 MPGe: 702 Wh/mi (436 Wh/km)

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup/SUV (3X) 20BM, 18-inch MT

2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 20BM, 18-inch MT :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 298 miles (479 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 50 MPGe: 674 Wh/mi (419 Wh/km)

55 MPGe: 613 Wh/mi (381 Wh/km)

45 MPGe: 749 Wh/mi (465 Wh/km)

Overall, the GMC Hummer EVs' energy efficiency numbers are among the worst, but not the absolute worst, because the 2023 Lordstown Endurance noted just 48 MPGe.

Considering the size, weight, and aerodynamics, as well as the power output of the electric Hummers, it would be difficult to expect lower energy consumption. It's physics, and it has to be an electron guzzler.

It will be very interesting to see whether the lower trims (2X and 2) will also appear on EPA's website with lower energy consumption (due to the dual-motor powertrain and smaller battery option). Who knows, maybe we will be surprised also by the 3X with 24 battery modules too?

Below, we attached the list with most of types (2023 and 2024).

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Hummer EV Pickup (Edition 1) 24BM, 18-inch MT AWD 329 mi*

(529 km) 3.0* 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 24BM, 22-inch AWD 355 mi*

(571 km) 3.0* 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 24BM, 18-inch MT AWD 329 mi*

(529 km) 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 20BM, 22-inch AWD 314 mi

(505 km) 3.5* 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 20BM, 18-inch MT AWD 298 mi

(479 km) 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 24BM, 22-inch AWD 381 mi*

(613 km) 3.0* 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) 24BM, 18-inch MT AWD 359 mi*

(578 km) 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (2X) AWD 300 mi*

(483 km) 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (2) AWD 250 mi*

(402 km) 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (Edition 1) 20BM, 22-inch AWD 314 mi*

(505 km) 3.5* 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (Edition 1) 20BM, 18-inch MT AWD 298 mi*

(479 km) 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (3X) 20BM, 22-inch AWD 314 mi

(505 km) 3.5* 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (3X) 20BM, 18-inch MT AWD 298 mi

(479 km) 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (2X), 20BM, 22-inch AWD 300 mi*

(483 km) 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (2) 16BM, 22-inch AWD 250 mi*

(402 km)

* estimated/unofficial values; approximate acceleration time, according to the manufacturer