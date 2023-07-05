The GMC brand reports 156,005 vehicle deliveries during the second quarter of 2023 in the United States, which is 18 percent more than a year ago. The year-to-date result at 286,613 is also positive (up 13 percent year-over-year).

Unfortunately, something is holding back production and sales of the all-electric GMC Hummer EV Pickup and its SUV version.

In Q2, only 47 electric Hummer vehicles were delivered to customers, which is almost 83 percent less than a year ago (272). The only positive that we see is an increase from just two units in Q1.

Overall, all-electric vehicle sales are an almost non-measurable fraction of GMC sales - despite thousands of customers waiting for their BEVs.

GMC BEV sales in Q2 2023:

Hummer EV Pickup: 47 (down 83%) and near 0% share

GMC Hummer EV Pickup sales in the US - Q2 2023

So far this year, GMC's all-electric vehicle sales amounted to just 49 units, which is a very low number, even compared to the previous year (371 units in H1 2022).

GMC BEV sales YTD in 2023:

Hummer EV Pickup: 49 (down 94%) and near 0% share

We wonder what is the reason that prevents GMC Hummer EV Pickup from selling at a higher volume. Over the past seven quarters, the company barely exceeded 900 units. Not even a thousand.

One of the issues in late 2022/early 2023 was a production pause at the Factory ZERO in Michigan (Detroit and Hamtramck), due to preparations for another Ultium-based model, the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

We guess that potentially there might also be other reasons, like limited battery supply or some ramp-up issues of the Ultium platform (Cadillac Lyriq ramp-up is also going slow after all).

Let's recall that the company closed reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV models in September 2022, with more than 90,000 units reserved (backed by $100 refundable deposits). In October 2022, we heard that the Hummer EV duo is sold out for two years.

The Hummer EV duo should be produced at a rate of probably 5,000-10,000 units per quarter to adequately respond to the demand.