Cadillac reports 38,877 vehicle deliveries in the United States during the second quarter of 2023, which is 15 percent more than a year ago. Year-to-date sales amounted to 75,198 (up 21 percent year-over-year).

Cadillac's all-electric car sales also increased. In Q2, the company delivered 1,348 Lyriq, which is the highest quarterly result so far. On the other hand, it does not seem to be a high volume, compared to four quarters of ramp-up.

A positive sign is that Lyriq's share out of Cadillac's total volume amounted to 3.5 percent (compared to 2.7 percent in Q1), indicating that the brand is getting more electrifying.

Cadillac BEV sales in Q2 2023:

Lyriq: 1,348 (new) and 3.5% share

Cadillac Lyriq sales in the US - Q2 2023

So far this year, Cadillac Lyriq sales exceeded 2,300 units (3.1 percent of the total sales), while cumulatively it's more than 2,400.

Cadillac BEV sales YTD in 2023:

Lyriq: 2,316 (new) and 3.1% share

It's expected that the Cadillac Lyriq production at the Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee (since March 2022) will continue to increase. A lot depends on the lithium-ion battery supply from Warren, Ohio (Ultium Cells joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution), which started production in Summer/Fall 2022. GM announced an additional investment in this factory to boost the battery production to 50 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually.

The model's specs and pricing are competitive in the premium segment. Let's recall that all versions of the car are rated at more than 300 miles of EPA Combined range, while the 2024 model year version starts at an MSRP of $57,195 (plus a $1,395 destination charge). The $7,500 federal tax credit can potentially bring the effective cost to just over $51,000.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD 20-inch $57,195 +$1,395 $7,500 $51,090 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD 20-inch $60,695 +$1,395 $7,500 $54,590 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition $58,795 +$1,195 $7,500 $52,490

Besides the Lyriq, Cadillac is also preparing for other all-electric models - the Celestiq, which in Summer 2022 was seen in camouflage during some road testing ahead of market launch this year, and the all-new Cadillac Escalade IQ (reveal scheduled on August 9, 2023) - see spy photos of a test vehicle here and some interesting renderings here.

In the future, Cadillac is expected to gradually become a fully electrified brand, just like most luxury/premium brands.