The Cadillac Lyriq is one of the first Ultium-based all-electric models introduced by General Motors in the United States.

The production of the initial 2023 model year Debut Edition version began in March 2022 in Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly plant, but was initially very limited. The company reported only 122 units delivered in 2022 (including 86 in the fourth quarter).

That's probably the biggest hurdle for GM - to increase production as fast as possible - because the model appeared very attractive in terms of both specs and pricing.

The initial Cadillac Lyriq was equipped with a 100-kilowatt-hour (kWh) and its official EPA combined range amounted to 312 miles (502 km). There was only one rear-wheel-drive powertrain version, rated at up to 255 kilowatts (kW) of power, and priced at an MSRP of under $60,000.

Most recently, Cadillac launched the online configurator for the 2024 model year Lyriq, which is available in two versions: rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, and several trim versions.

There are no official EPA range ratings yet, but GM estimates that the RWD can get around 308 miles of range, while the AWD version uets p to 307 miles of range (so almost no difference). Interestingly, the battery capacity might be slightly different, as the website states 102 kWh of usable capacity (the total remains unknown). The all-wheel-drive version has an additional front motor for a total of 373 kW of system output.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 312 miles (502 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD 20-inch

EPA range and efficiency ratings are not yet available. GM expects 308 miles of range.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD 20-inch

EPA range and efficiency ratings are not yet available. GM expects 307 miles of range.

Prices

An important thing is that the entry-level Tech trims still start under $60,000. They might not be as attractively equipped as the Debut Edition (for example, in the base trim there is an 11.5 kW on-board charger, instead of a 19.2 kW onboard charger), but the overall package appears competitive.

The RWD version cost $57,195 (+$1,395 DST), while the AWD required $3,500 more for a total of $60,695 (+$1,395 DST).

The key element is that the locally produced Cadillac Lyriq is fully eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which brings effective prices closer to $51,090-$54,590. That's a big deal because many premium/luxury models (often imported or above the $80,000 price cap), will not be eligible for the incentive.

In other words, GM has an exciting product and perfect market conditions to capitalize on the EV investments (after a few years of not being eligible for federal tax credit). The question is whether the company will be able to increase production quickly and when will the 2024 model year arrive.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition $58,795 +$1,195 $7,500 $52,490 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD 20-inch $57,195 +$1,395 $7,500 $51,090 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD 20-inch $60,695 +$1,395 $7,500 $54,590

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition RWD 100 312 mi

(502 km) 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD 20-inch RWD 102 (net) 308 mi*

(496 km) 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD 20-inch AWD 102 (net) 307 mi*

(494 km)

* estimated/expected/unofficial values