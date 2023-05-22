Cadillac officially announced today the first all-electric Escalade - the Cadillac Escalade IQ, presenting the IQ designation, which is the brand's EV nomenclature.

The company did not say anything about the technical details of this large luxury SUV, but added that it will be revealed later this year.

"The IQ naming strategy celebrates Cadillac introducing a different type of EV to the market — one that works in tandem with people’s daily lives and environments"

According to the manufacturer, the Cadillac Escalade IQ will offer the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and performance as the internal-combustion engine version.

The Cadillac Escalade IQ will be the brand's third all-electric model, after the Cadillac Lyriq and Cadillac Celestiq. We guess that it will also be Ultium-based, as this is General Motors' platform for all new BEVs right now.

An all-electric Escalade probably is not a surprise for anyone, as it was first rumored in 2019. At the time, it was expected that Cadillac might launch a 400-mile version. Later, we heard also that it might be produced at the Detroit-Hamtramck manufacturing facility.

In 2020, there was a report about a potential 200-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery version with a range of some 400 miles.

Considering that a 200-kWh battery fits in the GMC Hummer EV Pickup/GMC Hummer EV SUV models, it might be true also in the case of the Cadillac Escalade IQ, which is a large, three-row, seven-seater.

Anyway, it seems that another competitor for the Rivian R1S is coming - potentially two years from now, depending on how advanced the work is on the project.

We are pretty happy to hear new confirmation of the electric Cadillac Escalade because this likely means a gradual removal of the gas-guzzling ICE versions from the streets.