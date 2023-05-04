Cadillac has plans to bring many new electric vehicles to market as it transitions to an electric-only brand. One such EV that's expected next year is a compact electric SUV that should be along the lines of the XT4. Recent spy footage shows such an unknown Cadillac EV out testing in camo.

Cadillac currently sells just one electric model, though that stands to change in a big way going forward. The Cadillac Lyriq SUV is a pricey two-row offering that's not yet made its way into the mainstream. However, Cadillac is reportedly ramping up Lyriq production at its factory in Tennessee.

The brand also revealed its much more expensive Celestiq, which is a highly exclusive, low-volume model that's essentially built by hand.

That said, General Motors aims to top Tesla as the world's leader in electric vehicles, and Cadillac is working to prove it can make compelling, high-end options that are a very far cry from the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

While we know Cadillac has a list of EV models in the pipeline, it hasn't shared many details about exactly what's to come. This is precisely why the Cadillac compact electric crossover in the video above is getting attention.

The video comes from YouTube channel CarSpyMedia and provides a full two minutes of clear footage of the Cadillac EV out testing. CarSpyMedia writes:

"I have taken a new spy video of the entry level Cadillac EV prototype during some tests on the public road in the US. This new entry—caught testing here with full production lighting and production-spec design cues hinding just beneath the tight-fitting camo wrap—will slot in below the Lyriq in Cadillac’s burgeoning EV lineup."

The camo wrap does its job of ensuring that all the details aren't visible, but it is clear it's a smaller electric crossover with two rows of seats. We have no way of knowing for sure if it really wears full production lighting and has the full production spec design, but hopefully, we'll learn more from Cadillac soon enough.

Electrek shares that Automotive News previously reported an upcoming Cadillac "XT4-like electric crossover" that was expected to arrive in late 2024. We also know that Cadillac showed its dealers an XT4-sized electric SUV about a year ago (see story above). Let us know what you think by leaving a comment below.