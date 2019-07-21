According to Cadillac Society, the upcoming 5th generation of the Cadillac Escalade will be offered with three powertrain options, including an all-electric option.

The electric version will not be available right from the start in 2021, but will come at some point a bit later on.

Anyways, the most important hint from unofficial sources is that expected range of Cadillac Escalade EV will be upwards of 400 miles (644 km), which when taking into consideration size and weight of the Escalade, suggests a huge battery pack.

Currently, the only electric SUV on the U.S. market - Tesla Model X offers 325 miles (523 km) of range using 100 kWh battery.

By the time the Cadillac Escalade EV will be ready, Tesla also could be at 400 miles. The other contender in the luxury, long-range, big SUV segment is Rivian with its R1S.

We look forward to more long-range, large electric vehicles such as SUVs and trucks. Both segments are super hot and this will surely increase electric vehicle adoption.

Source: cadillacsociety.com