Rivian has just announced that production of some parts for its R1T electric pickup truck is now underway. It seems Rivian will beat Tesla in launching an electric truck.

These parts are almost surely for pre-production prototypes. Those trucks will be utilized for extensive testing purposes along with evaluation and so on. Further down the road, near-production versions will be made.

It all has to start somewhere though and for Rivian, this is the beginning of actual production. Rivian has several sites around the world. Production will take place at an old Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois.

Rivian has been pitching its R1T truck and R1S SUV as adventure vehicles (Rivian trademarked that phrase, in fact), but more recently we saw what could become the automaker's tagline or motto.

Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few are dirt.

Maybe not the catchiest of phrases, but again it reinforces Rivian's adventure vehicle approach. The R1T and R1S electric SUV are indeed off-road capable electric vehicles and Rivian is surely pitching that point to the world.

These aren't just on-the-pavement electric cars. Indeed, in its latest video installment, Rivian showed us both the R1T and R1S out in the snowy backcountry at some 10,000 feet.

Rivian debuted its electric truck at the LA Auto Show back in November 2018. The automaker says sales of the electric pickup will begin late next year.

While the R1T's massive amount of versatile storage space impressed us thoroughly, the truck's performance, capability, and range should work to make it a true winner. It can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds or to 100 in 7 seconds. The R1T can also tow a whopping 11,000 pounds.

With its largest battery pack, it provides over 400 miles of range (200 of which can be added in 30 minutes via DC fast charging). To top it off, four independent 147kW motors control 3,500 Nm of grounded torque to each wheel and provide a combined output of 14,000 Nm of torque and some 800 horsepower.