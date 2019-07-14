Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla truck and the Rivian R1T pickup leading the charge. Even though neither of these trucks is for sale at the moment, there's still quite a bit of news, rumors and more to report.

It was a rather slow week in the world of electric trucks, but still there was a Tesla truck sighting in public, some humorous news out of Canada and even a Rivian engineer discussing some hot topics.

Let's check out some of this weeks news highlights related to electric trucks.

While the EV community has all eyes on future electric pickup trucks, such as the one Tesla is developing, the Bollinger B2, or the Rivian R1T, farmers in Alberta are mostly not aware of them. When they hear about them, they laugh. Mostly because they doubt an electric truck would suit their needs.

While Tesla has failed to reach its own lofty production targets in recent years, Rivian's CEO is promising only about 20,000 to 40,000 vehicles in 2021, the first full year of production.

Before that happens, Rivian will have to create assembly lines for its vehicles and batteries, which Tesla’s problems have shown is very difficult.

We get to see Truckla out of the road. It's looking pretty good in the real world and it's clearly roadworthy, as expected.

We've already seen a few Tesla pickup truck conversions. The two popular projects that immediately come to mind are affectionately coined Truckla and Teslamino. We can only assume there will be more to come in the near future.

TechCrunch enjoyed a unique opportunity to sit down with two Rivian Automotive engineers: Associate Director of Self-Driving, Oliver Jeromin and Industrial Designer and Design Researcher, Zab Steenwyk. The two engineers discuss several topics related to the upcoming all-electric Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV.