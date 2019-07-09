The New York Times recently published a story about Rivian Automotive CEO RJ Scaringe. It's a rather lengthy read, with plenty of information about the company as a whole, as well as many direct quotes from Scaringe.

Much of the text in the article revolves around clarification and details related to information we've already been made aware of and shared at InsideEVs. However, our good friends over at Teslarati direct our attention to the Times' reveal of Scaringe's initial production targets.

Interestingly, in the Times' profile there's no direct quote from Scaringe regarding R1T or R1S production promises, though the publication reports in its own words:

"While Tesla has failed to reach its own lofty production targets in recent years, Mr. Scaringe is promising only about 20,000 to 40,000 vehicles in 2021, the first full year of production. Before that happens, Rivian will have to create assembly lines for its vehicles and batteries, which Tesla’s problems have shown is very difficult. The company will also have to establish a retail operation to get its vehicles to buyers."

It seems the Times is suggesting that Scaringe offered up these numbers, though it doesn't share the CEO's specific verbiage. Moreover, it's important to read the context of the publication's words. The above reads as more of an attempt to point a finger at Tesla and accuse it of failure, than to provide any solid estimate from the mouth of Scaringe.

At any rate, no matter how well-prepared Rivian is, it will be a difficult road, at least initially. We hope the electric automaker is able to find incredible success in the future, even if it has to start small. We'd like to know what you think. Please share with us in the comment section below.

To read the entire Times profile, follow the source link below.

Source: The New York Times via Teslarati