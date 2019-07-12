Of all the videos we watch and share, we really appreciate interviews the most. There's nothing quite like hearing directly from an actual company CEO, executive, or employee. With all the news out there and the plethora of YouTube videos, it becomes hard to know what's pure fact and what's adapted for entertainment value.

YouTube Channel TechCrunch enjoyed a unique opportunity to sit down with two Rivian Automotive engineers: Associate Director of Self-Driving, Oliver Jeromin and Industrial Designer and Design Researcher, Zab Steenwyk. The two engineers discuss several topics related to the upcoming all-electric Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV.

According to Oliver Jeromin's LinkedIn, he resides in the Detroit area, near Rivian's Plymouth headquarters. He received a degree in engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Jeromin was previously employed by Faraday Future.

Zab Steenwyk's LinkedIn lists her education at Lawrence Technological University near Detroit. She graduated a few years back and also lives in the Detroit area. Steenwyk has worked at REI, PENSOLE Footwear Design Academy, OXO, and Vectorform. Interestingly, Rivian mentions parallels with companies like REI and Patagonia, due to its adventure-based concepts.

Check out the video interview for details. Then, as always, share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.