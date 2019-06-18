What's Truckla? It's the name of this nifty Tesla Model 3 to electric pickup truck conversion.

This one isn't a render, like that Tesla/Ram truck. Rather, this here is the real deal, though we don't think it'll be up to the task of a typical pickup truck since it is indeed based on the Model 3.

The video above features the completed truck in a commercial-type of format, but there's a whole lengthy build video featured down below too that we find very interesting.

Obviously, a ton of effort went into this somewhat odd conversion. And yes, that's Rich Rebuilds you see. He's the famed Tesla rebuilder we've covered quite often here on InsideEVs.

Watch as the Model 3 gets ripped apart (not for the faint of heart) to become a Tesla truck instead of a car in this video right here:

Others who contributed to the project can be found in this detailed video description via Simone Giertz on YouTube: