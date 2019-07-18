Automotive Territory thinks the upcoming electric pickup truck will become a must-have.
At their beginning, Japanese pickup trucks would surely have wanted the same attention and love electric ones are getting today. Especially the Rivian R1T, the one that seems to be closer to the production lines. What about being in a list of pickups you have to consider buying one year from now? This is what the R1T managed to do.
The guys from the Automotive Territory YouTube channel listed the future electric pickup truck among very well-established nameplates, such as the Ford Super Duty with Tremor Package, the fourth-generation Chevrolet Silverado, the Toyota Tacoma, and the next-generation Ford F-150.
Automotive Territory highlights the amazing specs the R1T offers, such as its 0 to 60 mph sprint time in just 3 seconds, up to 750 hp, 823 lb-ft, 400 mi of range and a towing capacity of more or less 11,000 lb.
We know you probably can’t wait to see the Rivian R1T on the streets, but what about die-hard fans of pickup trucks? Would Automotive Territory’s recommendation be valid for them as well? Give us your thoughts and considerations on the comments. Or at RivianChat. You are more than welcome!
Video Description via Automotive Territory on YouTube:
Regardless whether you are a person of trade, a camping enthusiast or someone who simply enjoys driving a practical and versatile vehicle, you should be aware that a pickup truck is almost an ideal machine to fit your needs.
Moreover, modern pickups are abandoning the reputation of rugged bare essentials vehicles and offer the latest tech advancements and comfortable interiors along with powerful engines and superb towing capabilities. Today let’s take a look at the 2020 newcomers within this class and learn what innovations the new generation of trucks has prepared for us!
More similar content from #AutomotiveTerritory:
Custom-made and lifted trucks you have to see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObZJW...
Innovative pickups and latest introductions to the industry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F56Gl...
All models shown in this #AT_New_Cars release:
Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500HD&3500HD (new-4th gen): chevrolet.com/upcoming-vehicles/all-new-2020-silverado-hd and chevrolet.com/trucks/silverado-1500-pickup-truck
In early 2018, after collecting feedback from 7000 Chevrolet drivers, the brand revealed the new generation Silverado 1500, which for the 2020 model year, was followed by the updated HD range.
GMC Sierra 2500/3500 HD: gmc.com/trucks/choose-your-sierra-heavy-duty-pickup-truck
2020 GMC Sierra 2500/3500 HD arrives all-new featuring the new direct-injected gasoline V8 with 401 horses and the fan-favorite 445 hp 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel V8. The Sierra HD offers the Prograde Trailering system and Trailering app built-in into the 15inch head-up display and is now more trailer-friendly than ever.
Ford Super Duty + Tremor Package: ford.com/trucks/super-duty/2020/ and media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2019/06/27/2020-fseries-super-duty-tremor-off-road-package.html
For the 2020 model year, Ford adds a new off-road capable Tremor package both for the F-250 and F-350 in the crew cab configuration. It is going to be available on trims higher than XLT, but the pricing of the upgrade is still unclear.
Toyota Tacoma: toyota.com/upcoming-vehicles/tacoma/2020
Despite a significant increase in competition, the Tacoma remains among the world’s best selling mid-size pickups and the latest facelift is tasked to keep the status quo. Sold in SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Limited trims, there will be a Tacoma to fit the needs of any buyer.
Ram 1500 EcoDiesel: media.fcanorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=20851&mid=
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is the first diesel-powered truck from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles after the 2016 emissions scandal, and is going to be the most powerful half-ton diesel pickup in its class.
Jeep Gladiator: jeep.com/gladiator.html
In 2020, the Gladiator name is making a come-back in a form of a mid-size truck, becoming the first Jeep pickup produced in the last 25 years. It is available in 4 trim levels, Sport, Sport S, Overland and Rubicon, with all of the units built at the Gladiator’s historic home, Toledo factory in Ohio.
Volkswagen Tarok: volkswagen-newsroom.com/en/press-releases/new-pick-up-concept-world-premiere-of-the-tarok-concept-in-sao-paulo-4350
VW keeps teasing the US fans with a possibility of a company-made entry-level pick-up, with the new Tarok concept becoming another candidate for production. Aimed primarily for the South American market, the Tarok is powered by a 1.4L turbo 4-cylinder netting 150 horses, but if ever makes it to the US, VW is most likely to introduce a more powerful mill instead.
Rivian R1T: products.rivian.com
While Tesla and Ford only make loud announcements about the plans to introduce all-electric pickups to their lineups, Rivian is getting ready to roll out the first model late in 2020. Backed by large investments from Ford Motor Company and Amazon, the company is developing the R1T, a mid-size pickup with impressive capabilities.
Hyundai Santa Cruz hyundainews.com/en-us/releases/1951 concept media
Introduced at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickup concept is finally planned for production in 2020-2021, sporting a more distinctive and aggressive exterior design and a new four-cylinder gasoline engine.
2020-2021 Ford F-150: media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/products/trucks/f-150/2019-ford-f-150.html
The next-generation F-150 is rumored to arrive sometime in 2020-2021, sporting evolutionary design updates, a hybrid, and full-electric powertrain options.
Skoda Mountiaq: skoda-storyboard.com/en/press-releases/straight-to-the-summit-with-the-skoda-mountiaq-sixth-skoda-student-concept-car-is-a-call-to-adventure
As of today, Skoda does not have a pickup truck within its stables, but the situation might soon be changed, since the newly introduced Kodiaq-based concept, Skoda Mountiaq, is truly intriguing.