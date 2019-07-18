At their beginning, Japanese pickup trucks would surely have wanted the same attention and love electric ones are getting today. Especially the Rivian R1T, the one that seems to be closer to the production lines. What about being in a list of pickups you have to consider buying one year from now? This is what the R1T managed to do.

The guys from the Automotive Territory YouTube channel listed the future electric pickup truck among very well-established nameplates, such as the Ford Super Duty with Tremor Package, the fourth-generation Chevrolet Silverado, the Toyota Tacoma, and the next-generation Ford F-150.

Automotive Territory highlights the amazing specs the R1T offers, such as its 0 to 60 mph sprint time in just 3 seconds, up to 750 hp, 823 lb-ft, 400 mi of range and a towing capacity of more or less 11,000 lb.

We know you probably can’t wait to see the Rivian R1T on the streets, but what about die-hard fans of pickup trucks? Would Automotive Territory’s recommendation be valid for them as well? Give us your thoughts and considerations on the comments. Or at RivianChat. You are more than welcome!