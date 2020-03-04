General Motors has confirmed the future arrival of an electric Cadillac Escalade-sized SUV. It will likely feature up to a 200-kWh battery and as much as 400 miles of range.

Rumors of an electric Escalade have been swirling around for quite some time now, so this official announcement doesn't come as a surprise.

We don't yet know what the Escalade-sized electric SUV will be called though. It could stick with the Escalade name or Cadillac could decide on naming it something entirely different.

What we do know is that it will feature an 800-volt battery system with 350-kW charging. Additionally, GM says battery sizes will go up to 200-kWh.

Further details include that the Escalade-sized electric SUV will ride on the same "truck" platform as the Hummer electric pickup truck and recently announced Hummer electric SUV. All three vehicles will likely feature similar specs, though we only have limited info so far for the Hummer truck. Those numbers include:

1,000 HP

11,500 pound-feet of torque

0 to 60 in 3 seconds

The upcoming 5th generation of the Cadillac Escalade will be offered with three powertrain options, including an all-electric option. Earmarked to debut for the 2021 model year, the next-generation Escalade will continue on as a full-size, body-on-frame SUV with three rows of seats.

The electric version will not be available right from the start in 2021, but it will come at some point a bit later on, according to rumors.

We expect to have some additional info on this Cadillac electric SUV, as well as on other vehicles discussed at General Motors' EV Day (which is today) later on as we gather additional intel from the event.

<iframe allowFullScreen="allowfullscreen" src="https://motorsport.tv/embed/2pfUM36m?autoplay" width="560" height="315" frameBorder="0"></iframe>