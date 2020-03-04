General Motors has officially confirmed that along with the upcoming Hummer electric pickup truck, the Hummer brand will launch an electric SUV too.

The Hummer electric SUV will feature a unique targa roof with removable panels that stow in frunk (front trunk) of the vehicle. The GMC Hummer EV (the name for the truck, as of right now) will be fully revealed on May 20, with production set to begin in Fall 2021. There's no word yet on when the Hummer electric SUV will debut, but we expect that to occur sometime after the truck.

Both the electric truck and SUV are expected to ride on the same platform. The truck will be similar in size to the current GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck. We very much expect it to resemble the Sierra in regards to exterior styling (but with some retro Hummer design elements. Meanwhile, the interior is expected to be very rugged and geared more towards the outdoorsy, adventurous types, rather than focusing more on luxury like that of most modern-day pickup trucks.

Both the Hummer truck (it gets a 5-foot bed, we've learned) and SUV will feature what GM is referring to as Ultium-powered batteries. We rather like the Ultium name. GM is sparse on details in regards to the batteries. However, we do know that all of the GM electric "trucks" will boast an 800-volt battery system and charging at up to 350 kW. Battery sizes will go up to 200 kWh and range should approach 400 miles per charge. The "trucks" include any and all of GM's future electric vehicles that ride on the truck platform. This includes the Hummer pickup truck, Hummer SUV and an upcoming Cadillac Escalade that's pure electric.

Specs for the Hummer Electric pickup truck include:

1,000 HP

11,500 pound-feet of torque

0 to 60 in 3 seconds

We expect the figures to be more or less the same for the SUV.

Look for more details on GM's electric offensive to surface later on as we plow through additional information received today at General Motors' EV Day event.