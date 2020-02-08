General Motors has announced that the Hummer electric pickup truck will have several motor options (single, double and triple) and that there will be options for electric range too. Additionally, the electric truck will be offered at varying price points dependent upon some of the motor and range selections. of course, this sounds exactly like how Tesla intends to offer its Cybertruck and that's surely not a coincidence.

Tesla has already announced that it will offer the Cybertruck in single, double and tri-motor form. Each variant has different abilities, as well as expected electric range figures. Of course, price differs among the variants too (see graphic below for details).

Now, General Motors says the Hummer truck will be offered in a similar way too. That's not a surprise really, as even Rivian with its R1T electric truck has multiple variants that offer different levels of range and performance at different price tags.

Back to the Hummer electric truck. GM president Mark Reuss stated:

When we go to market, we'll have one-, two-, and three-motor versions offering different ranges, different performance, and different price points to meet customers wherever they may be. If the customer wants a basic package, we'll have that. If the customer wants true off-road capability, and towing capability, we'll have that, too.

Expect the single motor version to be RWD. The dual-motor will be AWD and the tri-motor will be AWD with two rear motors for more grunt. This is exactly the same as in the Tesla Cybertruck.

The only set-in-stone specs released for the Hummer EV so far are as follows:

1,000 HP

11,500 pound-feet of torque

0 to 60 in 3 seconds

We're rather confident in saying those figures apply to the highest-spec version of the Hummer truck.

Reuss seems pretty pumped up about the Hummer truck, stating:

It's going to change a lot of minds about what an EV can do, and what it is.

The full debut of the Hummer truck is set for May 20 of this year. First deliveries are scheduled for fall 2021.