Consumer survey, research, and insight website PIPLSAY. (PS.) is at it again with another recent survey. This time, it's related to people's first impressions of the upcoming GMC Hummer EV (all-electric pickup truck).

You may remember not long ago we shared the publication's survey about the Tesla Cybertruck. Now that there are two all-electric behemoths set to arrive in the near future, PS. wants to know what Americans think about the Hummer electric pickup truck, especially as compared to the Tesla Cybertruck. Can the Hummer compete? Will it be a real threat to Tesla? PS. surveyed over 20,000 people to find out.

The overall idea of the recent PS. survey focuses on people's first impressions of the Hummer EV. However, that's not the only data that came out of the large survey. PS. shares:

34% of Americans found the new Hummer commercial ‘ good or awesome’

40% of Americans are excited about the name ‘ Hummer’ making a comeback

35% of Americans think that the Hummer will be a threat to the Cybertruck

62% of Millennials are most excited to see the new Hummer EV

The infographic below highlights some of the questions and top insights.

For those who want to learn more about PIPLSAY. and how it goes about its large surveys, follow the source link below. In summary, according to the publication:

Piplsay is a global platform for getting people’s opinions at scale. With our AI-driven software, brands get a quick pulse of large audiences within minutes. We have connected marketing, strategy, and sales teams in 40+ industries with the right audiences to help them make informed decisions.

