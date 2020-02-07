The Tesla Model 3 faces off against the Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Toyota Tacoma in a huge tug of war challenge. The Model 3 is the massive huge underdog here, but can it win? Watch the video to find out.

Weight is the all-important factor in these tug of war challenges and, as clearly shown in the image below, the Model 3 is far down on pounds compared to the trucks upon which it faces. The Model 3 is some 800 pounds lighter than the Tacoma and weighs nearly 2,000 pounds less than the Ram 1500.

Outside of weight, the other determining factors are usually hitch height and traction. A vehicle with a higher hitch height actually acts to lift the other car up in the rear, thus reducing weight over the wheels and traction too. Note the use of the drop-down hitch in the video though. This makes for a fairer matchup.

As you'll see in the video, the Model 3 first goes up against the Tacoma. The Toyota truck should win this matchup, but the result ill surprise you. The next tug of war challenge features the Model 3 up against the F-150. This one ends predictably. Last, the Model 3 faces the Ram and, with some surprise, seems to stand its own at first.

Grab a look at the video to watch the Model 3 tug some pickup trucks. Also, let's see if someone can explain why the Tacoma fared so poorly when its weight suggests it should have won.

Video description via lowlifeduramax on YouTube: