While we wait for the rematch between the Ford F-150 and Tesla Cybertruck, this tug of war challenge shows the Tesla Model X dominating Ford's truck.

When Tesla debuted its Cybertruck, it released a video showing it beating a Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war contest. The challenge was not without controversy though and Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to repeat the test at a later time.

Ford even chimed in and then the automaker backed down from the challenge. it seems there's still a Ford versus Tesla battle brewing, but this time its comes to us in video form via both YouTube and Twitter.

From the tweet:

F-150 4x4 vs Model X P100D? Which one is gonna win the tug of war?

The video clearly shows us that this is indeed a four-wheel-drive Ford F-150 and as it begins to attempt to tug the Model X, you can clearly see all four tires of the truck spinning and smoking, so it's clear that real effort is being put forth by the pickup.

However, the Model X easily pulls the Ford backward and claims victory in this tug-of-war contest. We are led to believe then that the more powerful and heavier Cyberttruck would have no problem dominating the F-150 in a tug-of-war contest.

Video description via The Zunigas on YouTube: