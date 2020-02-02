The Hummer electric pickup truck is coming soon, so we've rendered it to life. It's big and rugged, as expected, but it also looks rather rakish for a Hummer and the styling surely is more GMC than first anticipated. Gone is the upright windshield and those add-on looking front fenders. This here now looks like a proper GMC pickup truck, albeit one with a Hummer badge.

General Motors (GMC, to be more specific) recently released information on its Hummer EV pickup truck along with a shadowy teaser image. Additionally, the automaker put out a side profile outline of the truck. Now, we've transformed that teaser and profile view into these renders.

GM is set to debut a commercial at the 2020 Super Bowl today. The ad (see the new teaser here) will feature LeBron James and show the Hummer EV pickup truck (the full reveal is set for May 20 of this year).

For comparison, here are the teaser images released by GM:

And here's the side profile outline:

Honestly, we're a bit disappointed to see the electric Hummer look so GMC-ish, but as you can see in the side profile image above released by GMC, it doesn't have your typical blocky Hummer appearance. The end result, as seen in our render, is a bit bland, except for the big and bold front end, but again we emphasize that it's appearance is based on the two teasers released by GMC. The outward styling may change before it reaches production though, so perhaps it'll transform into something a bit bolder.

Specs for the upcoming Hummer truck include:

1,000 HP

11,500 pound-feet of torque

0 to 60 in 3 seconds

There's one more part of the Hummer truck that we believe to be big and that's its battery. We believe we may have seen the actual massive pack that will go into this electric truck, so with a battery of very high capacity, a truck even of this size will still have ample range.

The electric Hummer truck is expected to launch in Fall 2021. No pricing information is available at this time. Range remains a mystery too.