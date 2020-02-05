TFLoffroad uses known specs, some speculation, and past information about the Hummer, the GMC Sierra, and their competitors to dive into what GM needs to do to make the GMC Hummer EV a winner.

The Tesla Cybertruck recently took the world by storm with its polarizing facade, unique construction, and amazing potential capability. General Motors took advantage of a Super Bowl ad spot to officially announce what could become its Cybertruck rival, the GMC Hummer EV.

While the automaker is banking on the Hummer name, much like Ford is with its upcoming all-electric Mustang Mach-E, the Hummer EV is not expected to be a large SUV like the past Hummer. Instead, it's a beastly pickup truck, likely designed to compete with the Tesla Cybertruck.

All we really know so far is that the Hummer EV will crank out 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque at the wheels. This will help it scoot from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds.

TFLoffroad is not surprisingly most interested in how the Hummer will fare in off-road situations. We can only assume it will have plenty of prowess, or it wouldn't be fitting to use the Hummer name. Hopefully, we'll know much more when GM reveals the Hummer EV in its entirety on May 20, 2020. The vehicle is set to go on sale in the fall of 2021.

If you recognized the GMC Hummer EV images used in the video, that's because they are InsideEVs' exclusive renderings. TFL reached out to us for permission to use them. We appreciate the publication's professionalism and willingness to follow protocol. We also want to thank TFL for producing a video using our renderings.

